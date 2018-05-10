In the Public Interest has published a new report (pdf) on the impact of charter schools and public school funding in CA:

In a first-of-its-kind analysis, this report reveals that

neighborhood public school students in three California school

districts are bearing the cost of the unchecked expansion of

privately managed charter schools. In 2016-17, charter schools

cost the Oakland Unified School District $57.3 million, the San

Diego Unified School District $65.9 million, and Santa Clara

County’s East Side Union High School District $19.3 million. The

California Charter School Act currently doesn’t allow school

boards to consider how a proposed charter school may impact

a district’s educational programs or fiscal health when weighing

new charter applications. However, when a student leaves a

neighborhood school for a charter school, all the funding for

that student leaves with them, while all the costs do not.