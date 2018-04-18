Open thread April 18, 2018 Dan Crawford | April 18, 2018 6:42 am Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Let’s remember a great lady, First Lady Barbara Bush.
My Mom made a similar decision at nearly the same age, and I know how the family might be feeling and went through.
“SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has pledged to set up a “significant” pool of investors for the potential $100 billion initial public offering (IPO) by Saudi Arabian state oil major Aramco, it said on Thursday. ”
Amazing what some people think and say.
Thinking ilsm failed that course, if he actually took it.
“Decontamination procedures must be followed prior to handling or providing first aid to someone suspected of agent exposure. A solution of common household bleach and water, followed by a water rinse, can be used to decontaminate the skin where contact was made with GB. Only clean water (no bleach or other chemicals) should be used to remove agent from the eyes.”
Emike,
Yeah Assad is a beast and if the facts were known he has a lot of stiff competition from the supposed first world. Not the beast in Revelations that one will rise in Jerusalem.
You are wrong on so many levels.
You missed the lead in of the FM. The best decon is to let the stuff “age”, the half life is measured in days lessened with humidity and heat. Cannot do that on humans or guns you need to shoot.
While today the propagandists showed a picture of a jihadi in a gas mask and no other MOPP next to a purported rocket body in good shape set up on a bed! If sarin there and no MOPP gear [I guess it was aged from Apr 17 or] the jihad would be dead!
But do take a few lines out of context. Some of the FM talks about decontaminating MOPP gear before the exposed marine removes it.
The lead in said decontaminate with “super tropical bleach (STB)”.
A tiny fraction of a ml/cc of sarin is fatal, it is oily and not subject to H2O.
Why would you not put a STB solution in a victim’s eyes? Think! Maybe the decon covers chlorine and mustard!
While al Jazeera is a propaganda organ of numerous Salafi terror groups sanctioned by ARAMCO owners including the Army of Islam which 13000 terrorists and family were just bused out of Douma.
The reason the Russians vetoed the renewal of the UN-OPCW joint mission is the US and UK representatives are press hounding propagandists and made statements with no evidence and less logic which only play to war lovers.
What is that commandment about bearing false witness it supports Clifford’s principle, not you.
