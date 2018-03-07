Opioids, the Quiet Killer
There are no loud guns shots in the middle of the night. No screams for help or sounds of cars speeding away. No police sirens or flashing lights. It is pretty quiet when someone ODs on Opioids unless someone finds them before it is too late.
As I wrote earlier; “From 2006 to 2015, pharmaceutical companies spent $880 million in lobbying state and federal legislatures and contributing to campaigns to prevent laws restricting Opioid prescriptions. Opioid manufacturer lobbying expenditures has outstripped those such as STOPPNow advocating for greater controls on Opioids and prescriptions by 200 times at the state level.”
In comparison, only the NRA and its gun lobbying efforts in legislatures displays a similar capability to oppose and defeat any and all laws for bullet-spewing-weapons laws the same as the Opioid industry efforts to block legislation. Legislators pay attention when either industry or lobby calls on them.
Any particular article advocating greater regulation of Opioids or reporting of Opioid dangers on medical blogs such as Medscape, centers such as Public Integrity, news agencies such as Associated Press are met with a resistance (if they still have a comments section) the same as what is found on sites when they advocate for greater “gun control.” The evidence is overwhelming that there is an opioid epidemic in the nation resulting from usage and is similar to the epidemic of injury and deaths resulting from guns. Quietly, the industry and their lobbyists work the legislatures to stymie any effort to control opioids.
Latest Findings by the CDC
Today, Medscape reported:
Emergency department (ED) visits for suspected opioid overdoses rose by 30% throughout the U.S. in a year, according to the CDC.
“All five regions of the U.S. saw significant increases during this time period,” said Anne Schuchat, MD, acting CDC director, in a CDC tele-briefing Tuesday.
If you come back later to Medscape article, you will see the comments section flooded with what appears to be an organized opposition to what supported facts MedScape presents and consequently any and all suggested Opioid control. Many of the posters appear to be the same ones time and time again. It is pretty apparent the pharma industry is attuned to any medical backed article going up advocating for Opioid control.
The analysis backing the increase in Opioid ER visits can be found in a new CDC Vital Signs report. The basis of its findings are from ~91 million ED visits in 52 jurisdictions in 45 states from July 2016 to September 2017. The data is reported in the CDC’s National Syndromic Surveillance Program (NSSP) Biosense Platform. The 142,557 visits to the ER reported as suspected opioid overdose cases equate to a 29.7% increase from the previous 1-year period.
Why do we care about these suicides?
Is this not “culling of the herd”?
Dave:
Did I say suicide somewhere in my post?
It is one thing for companies to lie about their drugs to doctors to get them prescribed. It is something entirely different to eliminate pain medication for people with chronic pain. Treating the wrong problem usually doesn’t work.
Jane:
Did I say something about Chronic Pain in the post; but, one study did which I will now mention. No, I did not. The use of Opioids for Chronic Pain is the fall back point for every argument against additional regulations for Opioids. It comes out every time and in every place where I have read. Why not the same argument as made for guns? It is my right to have guns (now substitute the word Opioids). I have read the multitude of anecdotal critiques of the numerous studies made about Opioids.
In 1980, a letter was written to the NEJM about how rare addiction was when using Opioids . . . which was a lie.
This particular short letter was cited more times than any other letter in support of studies (the median which is 11 times) in particular Opioids and it is false. Opioids are addictive (period).
In a more recent June 1, 2017 letter to the NEJM editor, the authors dealt with the broad based and undocumented assumption in the 1980 letter of Addiction Being Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics and the realization of the addiction and deaths of many people using Opioids. “from 1999 through 2015, more than 183,000 deaths from prescription opioids were reported in the United States and millions of Americans are now addicted to opioids.” Signed by four researchers exploring the reasons why Opioid addiction and deaths have risen, one of the conclusions reached was doctors being told “the risk of addiction was low when opioids were prescribed for chronic pain.” Supplementary Appendix.
608 citations of the 1980 letter were identified (Figure 1) of the index publication. Also noted was a sizable increase in citations after the introduction of OxyContin (a long-acting formulation of oxycodone) in 1995. 439 (72.2%) authors of articles cited the 1980 letter as evidence addiction was rare in patients treated with opioids. 491 (80.8%) authors of articles did not note the patients described in the letter were hospitalized at the time they received the prescription and left readers to assume these were out-patients. As an aside to the citation of the letter, some authors grossly misrepresented the 1980 letter’s conclusion(s) in various comments as shown in Section 3, Supplementary Appendix. In comparison to the 1980 letter citations, the researchers also compared the number of times other letters published in the NEJM were cited: “11 other stand-alone letters taken from the same time period were cited at a median of 11 times.” To be redundant, the 1980 letter was cited 608 times.
The problem is Opioids and no one has advocated eliminating pain relief for people with chronic pain or for the final stages of cancer, etc. before death. They recommended other treatments for pain other then Opioids.
Mr. Barnes has an interesting point of view, which can be generalized to people self selecting for self-destruction. This is also known as “its their own fault.”
If we stopped providing welfare for people, then people without the means, because its “their own fault” for having “made all the wrong decisions” or “not having made the right ones” would suffer earlier deaths, including pre-reproductive youth, and thus not just “culling the herd” but from that point of view, changing the species to a “better” one” … where eventually only people who “make the right decisions” reproduce this “superior trait”.
Sounds just like advocating eugenics — to produce a superior race — according to whomever’s beliefs of “right” or “superior” among humans are able to hold sway.
Seems to me this is also no different than white supremacists — people who believe Northern European, Christian whites are the superior race..
To cull:
“send (an inferior or surplus animal on a farm) to be slaughtered.”
Comparison to NRA:
“guns don’t kill people, people kill people”
and
“addictive drugs don’t kill people, people who use them kill themselves”.
Run,
I’m still trying to figure out how political/economic lobbies can be stopped in a democracy such as the one we promote & support n the US representative system — the one supported by our Constitution according to our Supreme Court interpretation & decision process?
How does a law get put on the books that doesn’t also stop any kind of political/economic lobby — for example, organized labor, women’s liberation, female enfranchisement, freedom of choice, NAACP, MADD, etc. ad-infinitum?
Constitutional “freedom of association & assembly” and “freedom of speech” (where speech also equals money) are pretty much the corner stones of any form of democracy (plus voting rights). Selective exceptions can be carved out of course (as Jim Crow did for example, and advocating the overthrow of the gov’t, or inciting to riot), but this is a double edged sword, no?
The Supreme Court says money get’s to talk with near unlimited (and to a large degree unenforceable restrictions) and it’s a general given that money talks and everybody else walks… sort of like a “human right” for all intents and purposes in any human organization and institution.
For those reasons we can “blame” the pharmaceutical lobby and “blame” the NRA lobby, and “blame” the religious white Christian organization lobby, but that doesn’t do anything to resolve the issues.
You can’t stop lobbying without turning the Constitution upside down (which I favor, btw) so that approach isn’t constructive.
Longtooth,
It is entirely possible to create law which says that corporations have certain rights of persons, such as the right to execute and enforce contracts, but do not have other rights, such as the right of free speech and the ability to petition Congress.
Corporations are not literally persons. and it is up to law to establish what rights they have or do not have. In order for them to function it is necessary for them to be able, for instance, to make and rely upon contracts, but that does not mean that they need to have the ability to advocate for causes. All we need is a legislative body willing to create such laws, and a judicial system with the courage and reasoning ability sufficient to sustain such laws.
@ Longtooth
I am not generalizing.
I am referring specifically and only to people who overdose themselves on drugs.
Dave:
Your comment:
Why do we care about these suicides?
Is this not “culling of the herd”?
My post did not include sucicide.Post Comment