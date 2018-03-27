LOLFF on TED

Now the third myth, what I call the superiority myth. It’s often said that those who forget about the helpful side of technological progress, those complementarities from before, are committing something known as the lump of labor fallacy. Now, the problem is the lump of labor fallacy is itself a fallacy, and I call this the lump of labor fallacy fallacy, or LOLFF, for short. Let me explain. The lump of labor fallacy is a very old idea. It was a British economist, David Schloss, who gave it this name in 1892. He was puzzled to come across a dock worker who had begun to use a machine to make washers, the small metal discs that fasten on the end of screws. And this dock worker felt guilty for being more productive. Now, most of the time, we expect the opposite, that people feel guilty for being unproductive, you know, a little too much time on Facebook or Twitter at work. But this worker felt guilty for being more productive, and asked why, he said, “I know I’m doing wrong. I’m taking away the work of another man.” In his mind, there was some fixed lump of work to be divided up between him and his pals, so that if he used this machine to do more, there’d be less left for his pals to do. Schloss saw the mistake. The lump of work wasn’t fixed. As this worker used the machine and became more productive, the price of washers would fall, demand for washers would rise, more washers would have to be made, and there’d be more work for his pals to do. The lump of work would get bigger. Schloss called this “the lump of labor fallacy.”
And today you hear people talk about the lump of labor fallacy to think about the future of all types of work. There’s no fixed lump of work out there to be divided up between people and machines. Yes, machines substitute for human beings, making the original lump of work smaller, but they also complement human beings, and the lump of work gets bigger and changes.
But LOLFF. Here’s the mistake: it’s right to think that technological progress makes the lump of work to be done bigger. Some tasks become more valuable. New tasks have to be done. But it’s wrong to think that necessarily, human beings will be best placed to perform those tasks. And this is the superiority myth. Yes, the lump of work might get bigger and change, but as machines become more capable, it’s likely that they’ll take on the extra lump of work themselves. Technological progress, rather than complement human beings, complements machines instead.
In the early1980’s our company opened up a subsidiary in Mexico. The subsidiary did low wage labor currently being done by our U.S. vendors.
The savings on low wage unskilled labor wage huge of course, but it took no jobs away from employees of our company.
But by the mid-1980’s, we began training Mexican engineers how to do our skilled mf’ging processes at our US facility.Then we brought key mfg’ing operators from Mexico to do the skilled mfg’ing operator jobs.
The our company’s mfg’ing operators knew full well they were training the Mexican replacements, and our mfg’ing engineer knew they were training their replacements in Mexico.
However at that time our company also had and had always had a full employment policy for our employees — that is no lay-offs even under severe recessions and downturns from time to time in sales. So they weren’t worried…… then.
What was happening was that instead of machines improving our overall productivity, it was low cost foreign labor. We then began to fully automate as our volumes (sales) increased dramatically due in large part to our product’s more competitive business much of which was foreign sourced low cost labor. BTW. this began long before NAFTA.
Our domestic automation absorbed the new higher volumn business without having had cut employment …. and in fact improved it because in the end it made us even more competitive so increased our volumes even more…. though at the expense our competitors & high skill vendor’s operations — who then absorbed the overall losses of labor.in our industry. But, our company didn’t have to hire as many new employees as would have otherwise been required by not automating.
Eventually, well before China entered the WTO our company moved much of Mexico’s subsidiary work to new Chinese subsidiaries…. labor costs in China, fully burdened with company paid dorms and all meals in addition to hourly paid costs,, were ~15$ – 20% of Mexican wages initially. As Chinese gov’t mandated higher wages over time, our domestic automation was xferred to our Chinese subsidiaries and our company[‘s “full employment” policy changed of course…. layoffs began slowly in small numbers, but steadily.
My point is there’s no lump of labor as the post by Sandwich nan illustrates but before machines take over making things humans made with domestic labor, lower cost labor in foreign nations will be replaced by non-domestic lower wage labor as long as that is a better roi on capital investments than the increasingly lower costs of automation.
In other words, there doesn’t have to be a lump-of-labor for automation to give labor a lump.
Overall, from a domestic point of view only, there the only between increasingly lower cost automation and foreign low cost labor is which returns the greatest roi on capital.
As I've always said, capital knows no allegiances, other than to profits.