Jeffrey Sachs on Trump’s Trade Fallacies

I heard on some news show an incredibly stupid statement from our President earlier today and in utter disbelief fired off this comment on some blog:
Trump equates our trade deficit with us being ripped off. Let’s do this as a simple example. You walk into Best Buy and purchase a $1000 computer but do not have cash. So you put it on your credit card incurring a $1000 liability. Even though you now have the computer and Best Buy does not – Best Buy just ripped you off as you have a $1000 financial obligation. An odd statement from someone who routinely defaulted on his financial obligations!
Never mind that as on Friday Jeffrey Sachs beat me to this:
But don’t expect an impulsive and ignorant man like Trump to heed the lessons of economic history, logic of retaliation, and the basics of trade. His actions are based on three primitive fallacies. First, Trump thinks that America runs trade deficits with countries like China and Germany because the US is being swindled by them. The real reason is that the US saves too little and consumes too much, and it pays for this bad habit by borrowing from the rest of the world. The Trump theory of international trade is like a man in deep debt who blames his creditors for his spendthrift behavior. Come to think of it, that is precisely how Trump has spent his whole business career: over-borrowing, going bankrupt, and blaming his creditors.
Check out his discussion of the other two primitive fallacies! I guess Trump would argue that it was very unfair to me when Best Buy gave me a credit card.
Over at Econospeak, I added a bit more:
Update: Apparently Trump admires the protectionist philosophy of
Abraham Lincoln who is famous for this:
When an American paid 20 dollars for steel to an English manufacturer, America had the steel and England had the 20 dollars. But when he paid 20 dollars for steel to an American manufacturer, America had both the steel and the 20 dollars.
This line reminds me of the incredibly dumb logic ala Wilbur Ross. I know he is old but could he have been one of Lincoln’s advisers?
“The real reason is that the US saves too little and consumes too much, and it pays for this bad habit by borrowing from the rest of the world.”
Oh, please. The US is unwilling to pay full price for its toys. When cars imports were first becoming popular, there were warnings that consumers should “buy American” because buying foreign cars would destroy the American car industry and put American workers out of work. Consumers didn’t care. They wanted the cheaper cars, and the cheaper televisions, and the cheaper computers, etc. They would not pay the higher prices for goods made in the US.
Abe made a good point with, “When an American paid 20 dollars for steel to an English manufacturer, America had the steel and England had the 20 dollars. But when he paid 20 dollars for steel to an American manufacturer, America had both the steel and the 20 dollars.”
But Americans would rather pay $15 for steel today and have that $15 go overseas, than pay $20 for it and have that $20 remain here. They don’t care where the money goes, they only care how much goes out of their pockets.
@BillH,
If American workers were paid more, commensurate with their increased productivity, perhaps they could afford to think about more than how much goes out of their pockets.
I have an idea.
Let’s continue to do the same things that we have been doing about tariffs and trade agreements for about 25 years. We will just pretend that free trade has not been gamed by any other country. We will just hope that the US economy improves.
And if it doesn’t improve in 10 years or so then eventually we will do what we should have done in 2018.
Hope is not a plan.
It has been 10 years since the beginning of the Great Recession. The economic recovery has been so dismal that the Fed has kept the Effective Fed Funds Rate very very low.
July 2007_________5.26%
September 2008___1.81%
December 2008____0.16%
November 2015____0.12%
February 2018_____1.42%
See: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FEDFUNDS
The Fed obviously does not believe that this economy has recovered. I realize that some believe that the Fed is controlled by well educated incompetents. I am not of that school of thought.
I expect that at some point the Fed will raise rates back to something like normal. And when that happens, if something has not been done about worker/consumer incomes and/or their debt, then this economy will crash. Again.
If you have a good income, then you don’t have a clue about what is happening in this economy. You can assume that others have good incomes but borrow and spend unwisely.
As I have said before ‘income inequality’ is a sterile term to describe what happens to others.
Hey, we all have our biases. I happen to believe that American corporations that reveal their intellectual property to Chinese companies, get exactly what they deserve. I don’t spend a moment worrying about it. I can always buy the Chinese product.
Bill H assumes foreign goods are cheaper because they are inferior. It turns out that washing machines from South Korea are actually better than the machines put out by Whirlpool and Maytag. Same holds for automobiles. We purchase German and Japanese cars as much for the quality as well as the price.
Alas Bill H assumes American consumers are stupid. Not so even if our fearless leader is.
https://mises.org/library/lincolns-tariff-war
The Morrill tariff bill was passed in 1861 just before Lincoln took office. This link argues that the only reason Lincoln became President is that he pandered to the protectionists of Pennsylvania, which is now steel country. Trump is now pandering the protectionists of Pennsylvania!
Of course in 1861 the agricultural south turned against President Lincoln in a bloody way. Will Trump’s farm base do the same?
What long-term issue does the US as a nation incur from a trade deficit? We’ve shifted our wealth creation to intangible industries and can export the excess wealth to receive tangible goods. Frankly, it seems like an incredibly good deal.
In defense of Lincoln and the 19th-century mercantilists, when your currency was based on a limited asset such as gold, trade imbalances could very well be a problem.
Michael – two good comments. On the first – a lot of literature has been written under the heading “Dark Matter”. On the 2nd – trade protection could lift a nation out of a deep recession if monetary policy refuses to do its job. Of course it is beggar thy neighbor policy so to lift the global economy out of a deep recession requires each nation to engage in either monetary stimulus (leaving the gold standard) or massive fiscal stimulus.
Michael,
What long-term issue does the US as a nation incur from a trade deficit? We’ve shifted our wealth creation to intangible industries and can export the excess wealth to receive tangible goods. Frankly, it seems like an incredibly good deal.
Certainly it appears that way. Only it has not worked well for those who earn their money from their labor.
Another problem is not understanding that we are dealing a world monetized in dollars. Trump, I understand not getting this. He is stupid on this type of thing because he only thinks in one mannerism. Wilber Ross is more shady and I would not be surprised he doesn’t have business interests overseas. Unlike what people think, because tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines or whatever useless tariff they put on, dollars are their transaction source. This in terms inflates the amount of dollars going overseas and constricts it in the US. We are already seeing that with Trump’s lumber tariffs. Not only did the price rise, but the tariff had been paid for by the higher price. Essentially the tariff did not protect US timber companies, it just boosted profits of Timber companies globally.
What will happen is however, the rate of long term demand destruction will either force credit to expand faster and faster so consumers can keep up with prices or raise wages fast enough, raising prices even more destroying credit’s ability to expand. Leading toward collapse. I suspect this is why the Trump administration is pushing now to loosen financial rules rather than in 2017. Wilber knows that their policies won’t “push the US economy over the finish line” and the economy will stagnate just above full employment with these tariffs. So they need credit to expand faster in the meantime to cover the gap.
Sounds like a disaster in the making. The fact they used tariffs rather than just clamping down on how much raw materials can be imported by US companies the damning part of their scheme. Just strengthening quotas would have done the job of forcing US companies to buy from US companies, sorta like the ARRA. Without the increasing price dislocation and fleeing dollars from the tariffs.
The last paragraph just answered my question of whether FG or RM.
Jim H,
“income inequality’ is a sterile term” Never liked it — prefer something like “Great Wage Depression”, but too clumsy.
Equality easy to come by — or to come back to: Labor unions upgrade “price takers” to “price negotiators.” About 20% of our labor force thrives in perfect competition condition. Perfect competition meaning they are able to extract pretty much the max the consumer is willing to pay for their input into production or services — never mind all that long winded economic definition; same thing, right?
New Democratic Congress simply has to mandate union certification and de-certification elections at every private workplace; every one, three or five years; plurality rules.
Should have been done decades ago — only way to maintain democracy in this uniquely in all the first world, anti-labor union, labor market. Much of second and third world not fanatically anti-labor union like us: Argentina and Indonesia do sector-wide labor contracts.
Bottom 40% of workforce take 10% share of overall income. Mid 40% plus upper mid 19% (total 59%) take 67.5%. Top 1% take 22.5% — up from 10% over two-plus generations. See where this is going?
Newly unionized employees take back 10% share through higher prices for their labor — or they won’t show up for work …
… If McDonald’s can pay $15/hr with 33% labor costs, then, Target can pay $20/hr with 10-15% labor costs and Walmart (bless it’s efficient heart) should be able to pay $25/hr with 7% labor costs.
Bobby Kennedy’s son Chris is running for governor in the Democratic primary in Illinois. His father wanted to fight poverty — I remember something called model cities — but with only half today’s per capita income back then I’m not sure what he was thinking. Now, with double the per capita income it’s just a matter of sloshing it all around better.
The bottom 40% will gently (and persistently) nudge the middle 59% to take back 12.5% of overall income through confiscatory taxes — of the kind we had during the Eisenhower administration; and nobody gave it much thought either. With twenty times the personal income going to the same top 1% jobs now, this time around we are going to get really serious about confiscation.
Top paid NFLer in 1968, Joe Namath made $600,000/yr in today’s money. Quarterback pays more like $12 million now. Sorry Colin (I’m sure you’re not greedy). 🙂
Sorry, but I have to dissent from Jeffrey Sachs on this one. I know he is recycling the standard economist’s claim that trade balances are the tail and net savings are the dog, but there isn’t a shred of logic to back this one up. There certainly is an accounting identity between the two (setting aside the other items in the current account), but there’s no basis for assuming that one causes the other. I wrote an article on this topic about ten years ago for Challenge in which I reviewed the implications of both arrows of causation and came out modestly on the side of micro “net causing” macro. If I were to revise it today I would emphasize that the micro and micro metrics are different perspectives on the same phenomenon—that surplus countries have characteristic economic policies as well as political and cultural tendencies, and so do chronic deficit countries like the US. In other words, I would endorse the standard IPE position on this issue.
I would challenge readers of this blog to offer me *any* compelling reason why net savings at the macro level "cause" contemporaneous net trade flows. Hint: arguments in which the mechanism is the real exchange rate fail, because the explanatory power of changes in the autonomous determinants of savings on xrates is weak, and in any case there is still something like a J-curve with a duration of many months between forex moves and trade responses.