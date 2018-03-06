So, I returned late last night from Boston where I presented three papers at the 44th Eastern Economic Association conference. Only about 70% of those preregistered made it due to weather, with airport and train station both closed on Friday, first full day of conference.

One of those who did not make it was James Galbraith, scheduled to give the first Godley-Tobin plenary lecture, sponsored by the Review of Keynesian Economics (ROKE). However, he managed to do it from a Dallas hotel room, with a full room audience. He spoke on “Global macroeconomics – yes, macroeconomics, dammit – income inequality and distribution.” A good opening for the series. ROKE editor Tom Palley among those not making it, and the word is out that the last of the founding editors, Louis-Philippe Rochon, is stepping down.

I have accepted an invitation to be one of three editors-in-chief of the fourth edition of the New Palgrave Dictionary in Economics. I met for the first time with the other two: Matias Vernengo and Esteban Perez Castelnedy, along with publisher, Mike Hermann, from Palgrave. This will be a large and long project, but at least we know where we are going at this front end for now.