Basil Moore dies

I have just learned that prominent Post Keynesian economist, Basil Moore, died yesterday. I do not know of what or how old he was, although he retired over a decade ago. He is best known as the author of Horizontalists and Vericalists, in which he strongly argued for the endogeneity of money. In more recent years he had become interested in dynamic complexity economics.

He long taught at Wesleyan in Connecticut. In the final years of his career he taught at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, his wife, Sibs, being from there, and they continued to live there after he retired. He will be missed by many, including me.

