6 Minutes and 20 Seconds . . .
Needed to murder 17 high school students. A Congress to afraid to pass laws and oppose the NRA and its members, a minority of the population holding the majority hostage to it’s tyranny.
And then there is this dirt bag, Republican Senator Rick Sanitorium suggesting students should learn CPR rather than becoming engaged in the political process of this nation.
Emma Gonzalez versus a Senatorial piece of garbage.
Young victims of violence in Chicago
By Alex Bordens and Abraham Epton
Chicago Tribune (2016)
Updated automatically with data collected by
the Tribune Breaking News Desk
Chicago’s violence doesn’t have an age limit. Since September 2011, at least 169 people under 17 have been killed in shootings and at least 1,622 people in that age group have been shot. The Tribune will be updating this page as often as we receive reports of children under 17 shot or killed in Chicago.
http://apps.chicagotribune.com/news/local/young_victims/
Hit “upload” too fast just above.
Seems like just the other day I looked at this Chicago Trib auto-updating item and it was only up to 167 killed by gunfire since September 2011 — all under 17. High schools have 17, 18 and 19 year olds too of course. But as long as it keeps happening over and over, overwhelmingly on the wrong side of the tracks nobody or the right side seems to take much notice (until it starts happening to the their kids of course).
At least on the wrong side of the tracks there is a solution — raise wages enough so it’s not the wrong side anymore. Another perpetually ignored item.Post Comment