run75441 | March 25, 2018 11:37 pm



Needed to murder 17 high school students. A Congress to afraid to pass laws and oppose the NRA and its members, a minority of the population holding the majority hostage to it’s tyranny.

And then there is this dirt bag, Republican Senator Rick Sanitorium suggesting students should learn CPR rather than becoming engaged in the political process of this nation.

Emma Gonzalez versus a Senatorial piece of garbage.