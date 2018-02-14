Mark Perry Has Never Heard of William Baumol

Otherwise why would Mark Perry write this nonsense:
The chart above (thanks to Olivier Ballou) is an update of a chart we produced last year about this time, and shows the percent changes since January 1997 in the prices of selected consumer goods and services, along with the increase in average hourly earnings in this version … Blue lines = prices subject to free market forces. Red lines = prices subject to regulatory capture by government. Food and drink is debatable either way. Conclusion: remind me why socialism is so great again.
PGL: The reason that prices of certain services have risen relative to the price of manufactured goods is socialism? There could be no other explanation. I guess Perry has never heard of William Baumol’s cost disease:
The example Baumol and the late William G. Bowen made famous is that of the string quartet. The number of musicians and the amount of time needed to play a Beethoven string quartet for a live audience hasn’t changed in centuries, yet today’s musicians make more than Beethoven-era wages. They argued that because the quartet needs its four musicians as much as a semiconductor company needs assembly workers, the group must raise wages to keep talent—to keep its cellist from chucking a career in music and going into a better-paying job instead. The effect now known as Baumol’s Cost Disease is used to explain why prices for the services offered by people-dependent professions with low productivity growth—such as (arguably) education, health care, and the arts—keep going up, even though the amount of goods and services each worker in those industries generates hasn’t necessarily done the same.
Mark Perry is the prime example of why I would never hire a graduate of GMU economics department. Just think of all the bad knowledge he has that you would have to un-teach him.
We can post the chart if you like. It is sitting in AB’s Media area. I did not put it up as it is your post.
I am certainly not going to defend Mark Perry’s arguments.
And Baumol’s ‘cost disease’ argument seems reasonable to me. Of course it doesn’t explain how those quartets and other labor intensive endeavors are to be maintained as going concerns.
In Mark Perry’s chart, all of the items with 0% prices changes are those which can be produced in another country and shipped into the US.
How are we to maintain a diverse economy when we allow free trade to cause the jobs with the highest productivity to be moved out of the US?
Ergo, according to Perry, String Quartets= Socialism. Got it.
All laissez-faire proponents believe gov’t (excepting perhaps — only perhaps — defense spending) is socialist. It’s axiomatic.
PGL has never heard of Luddites. Industries captured by well-paid greedy protectionists scum that reject technology and still do things the way they did decades ago.
Jay – I am well aware of Luddites and trade protection. But that does not explain Perry’s data. But nice try as you troll on!
Certainly discredits your worthless explanation of the data. Maybe you “think” you understand Luddites but you have it all wrong.
Jay – it does not discredit anything. Alas – your trolling completely misses the mark. Move on.
“How are we to maintain a diverse economy when we allow free trade to cause the jobs with the highest productivity to be moved out of the US?”
The jobs only move out of the US because foreign competition produces the product for less including transportation costs. That means US invested dollars aren’t being used to compete by greater productivity gain to compensate.
The reason US investors don’t invest in greater productivity gains is because the alternative investment opportunities return greater ROI and that ROI has to be competitive with US company profit rates, which are greater than those required by foreign producers.
On top of that fundamental economic factor is that U.S. tax policies incentivize US capital invested offshore — because of course profits offshore can be and are reinvested offshore to increase their offshore profits. But the U.S. chose to not tax those profits unless and until they are returned to the U.S.
And to top that off, the capital owners capture of congress has then allowed those profits to be returned at for lower tax rates at intervals of time (when the GOP is in power) making it even more lucrative to invest offshore for even greater profits.
And the major offshore investments occurred AFTER corporate tax rates were reduced (Reagan’ “trickle down”) via long term investments on unearned income being taxed at 20% instead of at standard income rates, which further incentivized offshore investments and greater domestic profits.
Those increased profits then simply increased the incentives to not invest in greater productivity gains because it was more lucrative to invest in alternative opportunities for greater ROI on the same capital,
Hence this further reduced US competitiveness relative to foreign producers. It’s a downward spiral.
Charging tariffs for imports only reduces U.S. competitiveness more which simply accelerates the downward spiral.
In the end analysis you either compete or you lose.
If you want to compete on labor costs then the U.S. just drives down it’s own standards of living, which is to say the lower 90% of incomes..
If you want to compete by reducing Corporate taxes, then U.S. revenue losses either force greater deficits or reductions in U.S. benefits which is just another way of reducing standards of living. Besides in that case foreign producers just reduce their tax rates on foreign producers in their nation’s anyway, or provide greater incentives to invest in them… either way reducing U.S. corporate taxes doesn’t do anything but increase capital owners profits making it even less lucrative to invest in increasing productivity rather than alternative investments that return greater ROI..
Jim H,
And BTW, if you’ll note on the included chart the places where US investments are made are in domestic markets where it’s difficult or impossible for foreign competition to compete at all:
U.S. heath care, Housing, Child Care, etc… all of which are constrained to domestic consumption with no foreign import alternatives.. This includes hospitality, restaurants, retail (brick/mortar) and other low wage domestic only consumption.
Interestingly infrastructure investment which is also a domestic only condition has NOT been invested in — primarily because these are publically owned not-for-profit benefits providing much of our high standards of living. Unfortunately however, the conservatives in congress and States block those public investments… of course because they mean higher taxes on private capital owners and don’t provide the degree of profit in direct near term accounting terms to them either.
Most of the rising costs of college education and hospital care revolve around the profit motive. They are essentials that have managed to avoid nationalization, so they are much more expensive in the US than in other countries where the government heavily regulates their pricing. Both have been subject to increased management overhead and bureaucratic empire building. These can happen in socialist countries, but the taxpayers rebel. With our private sector and naive belief in the benevolence of capitalism, we have no such recourse.Post Comment