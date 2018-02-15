Baumol Cost Disease and Relative Prices – Part 2
Many thanks to the Angrybear for reposting this as well as some excellent comments (save that absurd contention I’m a Luddite). If you check the comments over at Mark Perry’s place you will see that Paul Wynn made the same point I made and even linked to Timothy Lee:
This became known as Baumol’s cost disease, and Baumol realized that it had implications far beyond the arts. It implies that in a world of rapid technological progress, we should expect the cost of manufactured goods — cars, smartphones, T-shirts, bananas, and so forth — to fall, while the cost of labor-intensive services — schooling, health care, child care, haircuts, fitness coaching, legal services, and so forth — to rise. And this is exactly what the data shows. Decade after decade, health care and education have gotten more expensive while the price of clothing, cars, furniture, toys, and other manufactured goods has gone down relative to the overall inflation rate — exactly the pattern Baumol predicted a half-century ago… this has an important implication for government policy. Most of federal and state budgets are spent on services — law enforcement, education, health care, the courts, and so forth — that are subject to Baumol’s cost disease. Government spending on these categories has grown inexorably in recent decades, and many conservatives see this as a sign that there’s something badly wrong with how the government provides these services. But Baumol’s work suggests another explanation: It was simply inevitable that these services would get more expensive over time, at least relative to private sector manufactured goods like televisions and cars. The rising cost of services is an unavoidable side effect of rising affluence generally. There’s probably no way to maintain our current standard of living while cutting the cost of these services back to the levels of the 1950s.
Lee wrote this back on May 4 and included the same graph that Mark Perry presented.
Lee links to a Steven Perlstein discussion that is behind that pesky Washington Post firewall – alas. If someone has access to this discussion and could make it available, I would love to read it as well.
I do wonder if the GMU crowd reads outside its little comfort level given how these discussions of the Baumol Cost Disease have been out there for months but Mark Perry fails to mention them.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/steven-pearlstein-why-cheaper-computers-lead-to-higher-tuition/2012/10/05/5dced2a0-0fd6-11e2-acc1-e927767f41cd_story.html?utm_term=.57aad4519c65 See if this works
Run75441 – thanks but WaPo shuts me out as I’m too cheap to pay for their articles. I have the same attitude towards that NYTimes fire wall. Too bad they put Krugman’s blog behind it.
pgl:
Read your email. I can usually get into both.
Everybody recognizes that as manufacturing gets cheaper, labor by definition, becomes relatively more expensive.
Why doesn’t everyone just as consciously recognize that if labor cannot in-directly bargain with the ultimate consumer — not able to withhold it’s input into the product or service — that labor is …
… well that’s the problem; there doesn’t seem to be an accepted language for that. Economists talk widely of rational actors — and are fascinated when actors act irrationally; they have a whole new branch study that (fascinating) — seems all same whether rational actor is acting on mutual satisfaction or being squeezed by market power.
Any time two rational actors cannot agree to exchange value based on mutual gratification, e.g., labor’s price and consumer willingness to pay (nobody has any trouble automatically thinking this way when the min wage is raised) …
… anytime labor’s price set instead according to the least labor can be paid in a race-to-the-bottom labor/business market …
… I consider that an irrational labor/consumer market — because two rational actor cannot interact on the same rational. If that definition is true, then, the US labor/consumer market is 94% irrational.
Coming up with just the right words for that — that will really stick — is my current focus (probably wont).
I see two reasons why services cost rise relative to goods.
Productivity via automation methods in goods is far less costly than in services not to mention the fact that automating technology in services is barely started (Bank teller machines, & retail checkout Kiosks are a narrow and small segment of use in services).
With goods employment dropping employment available for services necessarily has to increase. This increases the supply relative to demand (which is why the minimum wage wasn’t exceeded long ago by labor demand forces.
This keeps service labor costs low. Low services labor costs means investments in services automation can’t return as high an ROI as when labor cost are higher. — in other words its not profitable enough to invest in services automation in a big way as it was & remains in goods production
Some service are importable where those services cost less in other nations
— software code is a universal language so the U.S. outsources some coding, especially to English speaking India. I’ve been amazed at the winners and 1st 10 places in global coding contests — one or two in ten is a U.S. citizen. — most winners are from Asian nations and Eastern Europe’s’ former Soviet nations.
— Communications have become far faster and cheaper globally so verbal “help” services can be exported to any place where there’s an English speaker at far lower costs than the same service provided in the higher standard of living U.S.
However for services which are limited to domestic locations, the supply of low cost services labor outweighs demand and since automation is more costly even when it’s feasible at al, the productivity gains are far lower than for goods.
That means services cost relatively more in general as goods prices fall by increasing productivity. .
For example, higher education costs have increased with increasing proportions of the population seeking advanced education. In the early 1970’s ~10% – 12% of the workforce had a 4 year or better degree. It’s presently pushing on 34%.. a nearly 3-fold increase in demand with a concurrent reduction in public funding put a far greater economic burden on each student. More students means more buildings, more real-estate, more overhead, more student housing, more professors, assistants, & maintenance, and thus also more administration. etc.
Healthcare, Education, and Housing are all captured domestic labor markets. & since there’s no foreign competition for these services (or construction) there’s less competition driving prices down or keeping them lower as well. This means its also where investment can get a greater bang for the buck.
Real example of higher profits in university education.
My daughter-in-law received her masters degree in a difficult field from a major private University on the East coast while she worked full time on the West Coast. Her company paid for several of their employees to obtain their Masters in tis field if study — about 15 participated in each term which was for three years.
Their instruction by the profs was from real classes on the East Coast by tele-conferences. They used no other University services, only the books (which the company paid for).. The company paid full tuition costs per student however, while the University’s costs were near ‘nil… and thus almost 100% pure profit. Oh, they attended graduation ceremonies in June at the University — but they had to purchase or rent their gowns, caps and buy their own tassels, pay own transportation and costs of stay..
I have no idea how many other companies do the same thing for their employees who qualify, but I’m sure it’s a lucrative and hugely profitable business for the “not for profit” universities.
Actually only ~ 10% of the classes were real-time teleconferenced.. the bulk were taped so students working times weren't upset.