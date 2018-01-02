Social Security and conversation
(Dan here…Social Security is an issue that seems to generate a lot of firm beliefs and passion, as witness recent threads. It is rare that people refer to actuary material. On the other sides of the issue are people like Andrew Biggs, who is knowledgeable and smart in his arguments. I am posting this as a reminder to readers that contributors do usually go the extra mile…in this case even recently, and since 2008 with Dale, Bruce Webb, and Arne Larson. Below is a copy of a response to Dale from the Deputy Chief Actuary 2017)
Dear Mr. Coberly,
We have looked at your thoughtful and detailed proposal for increasing the scheduled payroll tax rates for Social Security. As I’m sure you are aware, we have scored numerous comprehensive solvency proposals and other individual options for making changes to Social Security. These analyses are available on our website at https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/solvency/index.html and https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/solvency/provisions/index.html.
Your proposal would increase the payroll tax rate gradually, by 0.2 percentage point per year beginning in 2018 (a 0.1-percent increase for employees and employers, each). Based on the tables you provided, it appears you would propose an “automatic adjustment” to the rate in the future, allowing the tax rate increases to stop and then resume, applying a 0.2 percentage point increase whenever the 10th year subsequent would otherwise have a trust fund ratio (TFR) less than 100 percent of annual cost. The intent appears to be that TFR would not fall below 100 percent. If we are understanding your proposal correctly, this type of adjustment would very likely maintain trust fund solvency for the foreseeable future, based on the Trustees’ intermediate assumptions.
Also, based on our rough estimates, a 0.2 percentage point increase in the payroll tax rate each year from 2018 to 2035, reaching an ultimate rate of 16.0 percent in 2035 and later, would eliminate the actuarial deficit and keep the TFR above 100 for each year thereafter. An increase to 15.8 percent in 2034 would fall just short of both goals. Note that these rough estimates do not include any additional “automatic adjustments” such as the one you propose.
We hope this information is helpful. Please let us know if you have further questions. We are also copying Rina Wulfing from Rep. DeFazio’s office on this email.
Karen P. Glenn
Deputy Chief Actuary
Office of the Chief Actuary
Social Security Administration
NASI in recent years has taken the get it from the rich approach. I have counted about thirty possible partial plans ‘to fix’ SS based on current structure, and many made up rhetorical arguments from politicos.
Dan,
The coberly analysis/plan is conveniently incomplete, and therefore totally misleading. He states small (in his mind) tax increases will keep SS from cutting benefits as the program will dip into the “Trust Fund” to cover any shortfalls.
This would be fine if the Trust Fund assets were cash or marketable securities, as in a normal pension plan, but they are NOT. The entire $3T is made up of “Special Treasuries” or government “IOU’s” They are not marketable, so when SS goes to redeem them the government must either 1) raise taxes or 2) cut spending in other programs to raise the amount forced by the redemption.
Since so much of the budget is on auto pilot, guess what has to happen? You got it, tax hikes. And to give you an idea of the size of the liability the $3T Trust Fund represents, it is about the amount of the total taxes collected by the Federal Government in 2015.
The tax hikes required to keep up the current level of SS spending are much, much greater than coberly submits. So coberly is guilty of what he accuses so many of on here…..lying.
So, Sammy, we can ignore everything everyone says, including the Chief Actuary for Social Security and simply take your word for it. Thanks. I suppose then that we will look to Trump for the fake news fake facts. And we can all rest easy that you have analyzed this for us with invective and hand wavings, which make us feel much more comfortable about letting the Pete Petersons, Simpson-Bowles, George Bush and Cheney, etc deal with Social Security in such a way as to line the pockets of the rich and assure the rest of us that no, there is no money for you suckers,
Carol,
The Chief actuary makes the same omission coberly does – it assumes the Special Treasuries are like cash. Well they’re not, but it is not the Actuary’s job to contemplate how they will be paid for.
This is why Angry Bear is the lone, and ignored voice, saying there is no problem with Social Security. It’s US that pays for the Special Treasuries, and to ignore or hide this is misleading.
It’s not Social Security’s fault that the federal government prefers borrowing from its available funds to levying the necessary taxes to fund government programs and pretend that taxation is at appropriate levels.
Sammy,
Look at the total income column in
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/tr/2017/lr6g8.html
Since the TF is never less than total annual income, per the OP, you can see that the TF is actually increasing. Your scenario does not happen.
Arne,
Why the conflicting data from the same source?
” Chart 1 shows trust fund total income exceeding trust fund expenditures from 1984 through 2019, generating annual surpluses. Beginning in 2020, total income is projected to be less than expenditures, generating annual deficits ”
https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/ssb/v75n1/v75n1p1.html
“Well they’re not, but it is not the Actuary’s job to contemplate how they will be paid for.”
Presumably, they’ll be paid for by more borrowing. And of course, the explosive growth in employment and wages caused by the GOP “tax reform” give-away to corporations and the 1%.
Arne,
Your article comes to the same conclusion mine does:
” The combined OASI and DI Trust Funds become depleted in 2034 under the intermediate assumptions and in 2029 under the high-cost assumptions” How can the Trust funds become depleted if the receipts are surplus?
Sammy: “This would be fine if the Trust Fund assets were cash or marketable securities, as in a normal pension plan, but they are NOT. The entire $3T is made up of “Special Treasuries” or government “IOU’s” They are not marketable, so when SS goes to redeem them the government must either 1) raise taxes or 2) cut spending in other programs to raise the amount forced by the redemption.”
No they don’t. What do you think happens when any treasury bond matures. The treasury just rolls it over into a new treasury bond. These bonds are no different.
Do you hold any government bonds in your retirement portfolio? When you cash them in, do you expect government to raise taxes or cut spending?
Sammy,
I guess I tried to make it too short. If you raise taxes by .1 percent each year (for the employer and employee both), the costs don’t change, but the income does. Higher income, same cost means the Trust fund goes down more slowly. Only the cost column I referred you to is valid, so the conclusion is no longer valid. The trust fund never becomes depleted.
it would “keep the TFR above 100 for each year thereafter”. Keeping the TF above 100 means it is higher than the costs. As you can see from the reference I gave you, that means that not only is the TF not depleted, it is growing.
If the TF is growing, there is no need to raise taxes to “redeem” the special securities. Your scenario never happens and the plan is complete because it does not need to figure out how to plug a hole that does not exist.
(Bruce Webb has written about this many times).
The gutting of Social Security almost happened under Obama, aka the Grand Bargain, but they hated Obama so much, even that was off limits. Now is a different story. Paul Ryan been itching to throw granny off the cliff.
nothing stops the Republicans from gutting “entitlements” now. and their glee is just unabashedly giddy from cutting Social Security now to pay for that bad “deficit” welfare state for the Wars on Everybody.
of course they could simply lift the cap on FICA Taxes! but then someone has to be made an example of expecting Government to work. such a bad idea, making Government a functioning concept. lol, so much easier to continue Austerity for the Working Class. as Leona Helmsley said, “only the little people pay taxes.”
why would they want to change a “winning” con? SS’s time has come.
and we will get to watch the Democrats help sell out FDRs legacy to the highest bidder.
Sammy,
You may be partially correct. The TF will drop by about $500B over the course of a decade as it goes from 3x to 1x.
If you want to believe that raising taxes by about 1/3 of the amount Trump just cut them needs to be part of the plan for SS, then believe away. I believe the opposite. How the general fund pays back a portion of what it borrowed is not a necessary part of a plan for SS.
Arne
yes. part of the beauty of raising the FICA contribution one dollar per week per year per employee is that the Trust Fund falls from about 300% of one year’s benefits to the prudent target of 100% of one year’s benefits. Part of this comes from the government paying BACK the money it borrowed FROM Social Security (a concept that Sammy does not understand… paying back what you borrowed) but most of it comes from the fact that as benefits rise, the size of the target trust fund (one year’s benefits) rises also, so the Trust Fund stabilizes at 100% of a year’s benefits at the higher tax (FICA) level without the need for any further government repayment of the money it borrowed.
This does mean the FICA goes up over time, but during the same time incomes are going up about ten times as fast, so the worker always has more money AFTER the tax than he has today. AND he will have paid for his own, higher, benefits, which he will need both because he is going to be living longer, and because he will want to keep up with the growing general standard of living. Actually, he will NEED to keep up with the growing standard… just as today’s retirees could not live without a car or a refrigeration, even though plenty of people in 1936 did… it’s not only “inflation” that determines the cost of a decent level of benefits.
There is no hope Sammy will ever understand this, but he’ll keep taking as if he knows more than the Deputy Chief Actuary
Bernard
I know your heart is in the right place. But lifting the FICA cap to “make the rich pay” is not going to happen. And “demanding” it will just make the rich fight that much harder to kill Social Security entirely.
Is it worth that risk to save yourself a dollar a week?
The heart of Social Security is that the worker pays for it himself. FDR "put that tax in… so no damn politician can take it (SS) away from them (the workers.)