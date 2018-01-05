December jobs report: late cycle mediocre growth reasserts itself

- +143,000 jobs added
- U3 unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%
- U6 underemployment rate rose +0.1% from 8.0% to 8.1%
- Not in Labor Force, but Want a Job Now: rose +43,000 from 5.265 million to 5.308 million
- Part time for economic reasons: rose +64,000 from 4.851 million to 4.915 million
- Employment/population ratio ages 25-54: rose +0.1% from 79.0% to 79.1%
- Average Weekly Earnings for Production and Nonsupervisory Personnel: rose $.0.07 from $22.23 to $22.30, up +2.3% YoY. (Note: you may be reading different information about wages elsewhere. They are citing average wages for all private workers. I use wages for nonsupervisory personnel, to come closer to the situation for ordinary workers.)
Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise?
- Manufacturing jobs rose by +25,000 for an average of +17,500 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of 10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.
- Coal mining jobs fell -400 for an average of -63 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month
October was revised downward by -33,000. November was revised upward by +24,000, for a net change of -9,000.
- the average manufacturing workweek fell -0.1 hour from 40.9 hours to 40.8 hours. This is one of the 10 components of the LEI.
- construction jobs increased by +30,000. YoY construction jobs are up +210,000.
- temporary jobs increased by +7,000.
- the number of people unemployed for 5 weeks or less decreased by -18,000 from 2,253,000 to 2,235,000. The post-recession low was set over two years ago at 2,095,000.
- Overtime was unchanged at 3.5 hours.
- Professional and business employment (generally higher- paying jobs) increased by +19,000 and is up +488,000 YoY.
- the index of aggregate hours worked in the economy rose by 0.1% from 115.9 to 116.0.
- the index of aggregate payrolls rose by 0.7% from 172.2 to 172.9.
- the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey increased by +104,000 jobs. This represents an increase of 1,267,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,055,000 in the establishment survey.
- Government jobs rose by 2,000.
- the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up was unchanged at 60.1 m/m and is up + 0.3% YoY.
- The labor force participation rate was unchanged m/m and is also unchanged YoY at 62.7%
This was a mediocre but not bad report. There was growth in almost all sectors of employment. Participation measures were positive. Aggregate payrolls and hours increased.
I wonder: Is the economy “booming” like it’s 1928?
(fwiw, the stock market was booming in 1928 & 1929 but key major industries were already in decline by late 1928 and more so in early 1929)
Sorry, but that report was damaged by its sampling period. It looks like you probably lost 40-50k that will be reintroduced during the next sampling period as January won’t have the same conditions.
This happens in winter generally. Everybody is waiting for the first half of 2018. I suspect some changes are afoot………………….
“major industries were already in decline by late 1928 and more so in early 1929)”
I don’t see that now. The 1920’s reintroduction of the gold standard was flawed and the real economy struggled at points during the cycle. Stocks were way overvalued compared to now. Is it possible by the fall of 2019 a clear cut bubble would have formed? Absolutely, but that isn’t today nor a 29 repeat.
I think a couple of pattern will emerge in 2018:
1.Job growth will likely be up yry for the first half of 2018. Don’t forget, most job/wage plans are made at the end of each year and business has to expand now before costs rise due to the global economy reaccelerating.
2.Higher trade deficits suggest the 1st quarter spending slumps of the last 2 years won’t be happening this year.
3.Wage growth will accelerate as min.wage and the freeze of 2017 was a reaction to the problems the global economy had up until June of 2016. Since then it has rebounded. I suspect removing last years weak January-April time period will cause wage growth to bounce rather aggressively.
4.I wouldn’t worry about the underemplyment rate. That was lowered by the Hurricanes and now is probably back where it should be. It as well, will be dropping in 2018 probably down to 7.3-5% by the end of the year, reaching the Bush era population adjusted max depth.