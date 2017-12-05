Open thread Dec. 5, 2017 Dan Crawford | December 5, 2017 9:40 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://slate.com/sports/2017/11/eric-reid-says-nfl-wants-to-use-money-from-military-programs-to-buy-off-players.html
“In an interview with Slate on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid said he’s been told the NFL is planning to allow owners to shift money that’s been pledged to other charitable giving campaigns into a newly announced, seven-year $89 million program to fund social justice causes. This apparent plan to redistribute funding from breast cancer awareness and military service initiatives was one of a number of reasons Reid says he has walked away from the Players Coalition.”
“League officials have reportedly expressed hope that this new, nearly $100 million program would end the practice of players protesting during the national anthem.”
NOW WE KNOW WHY THE PLAYERS ARE PROTESTING!