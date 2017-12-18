Dan Crawford | December 18, 2017 9:09 am



This chart caught my fancy after reading the interview with Rep. Tom Cole from the previous post. There is still the tendency to see the stock market (or GDP) as a proxy for the economy. And it is a time honored tradition for politicians to claim credit for economic gain in convoluted story telling:



(I could not find the attribution for this graph but will add when I find it)

Trump bump versus Obama effect on the stock market for the first nine months in office of each president. See also Tax cut plan economics