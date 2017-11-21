Productivity and wages
Another article from Jared Bernstein Washington Post:
There’s an interesting sort of argument going on between Stansbury/Summers (SS) and Mishel/Bivens (MB). My name has been invoked as well, so I’ll weigh in. It’s a “sort-of” argument because there’s less disagreement than first appears.
It all revolves around this chart, which plots to the real compensation of mid-wage workers against the growth in productivity. For years they grew together, then they grow apart. The levels of both variables almost double, 1948-73, but since then, productivity has outpaced the real comp of blue-collar, non-managerial workers (mid-wage workers) by a factor of 6.
That wedge between productivity and middle-class wage growth has become one of the more important developments in political economy, representing the rise of inequality and the disconnect of paychecks and growth. It’s even on a tee-shirt, produced by the group, Fed-Up…
I would take this analysis at least one more step and point ou that low compensation or cheap labor –either domestically of abroad — reduces the incentive for firms to invest. Traditionally, a major reason for investment is to increase productivity to offset higher cost labor.
So we have a self-reinforcing cycle of low wages leading to low productivity leading to low wages.
So much for the libertarian and or republican belief that low wages are the solution to every problem.Post Comment