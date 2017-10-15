There Is No Commodity Based Inflation

NewDealdemocrat | October 15, 2017 8:31 am

US/Global Economics

by Hale Stewart (originally published at Bonddad blog)

There Is No Commodity Based Inflation

Consider the following charts (the top three area daily; the bottom is weekly):
 All prices are either declining or stable.

The only major ETF that is showing strength is the industrial metals ETF (this is a weekly chart):
This explains why non-food and energy prices are subtracting from prices:
This is one reason why overall inflation is so weak globally.

Comments (2) | |