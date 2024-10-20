Sites and Claims Creating a False Narrative Attributed Kamala Harris’s Campaign

Bill Haskell | October 20, 2024 12:45 pm



Josh Marshall at TPM gives the details on an Elon Musk-funded PAC targeting Jewish and Arab communities. Elon Musk’s Fake Sites and Fake Texts Impersonating the Harris Campaign

I can see this type of targeting playing well in the city of Detroit where there are large communities of both Jewish and Arab communities . . . Dearborn being one such community.

One action is to target a community with your support for a candidate. Another and a questionable or unethical action is to target an ethnic community with political ads faking political decisions or a stance by a candidate. Also what is being claimed is Kamala Harris having a Project 2028 plan for the US which would be enacted once elected.

As Josh points out there may be some issues with what is legal. But then this is Elon Musk who has funding to spare in such ventures. Josh Marshall . . .

“There’s deeply cynical and then there’s things which might be illegal. In the first category we have an Elon Musk-funded PAC microtargeting Jewish and Arab communities with diametrically opposed ads about Kamala Harris’s support for Israel or Palestine. Amazingly cynical. But then you have what I’m going to describe next which comes from another Musk-funded dark money operation. They have set up fake sites impersonating the Harris campaign using fake policy positions and then sending out text messages also impersonating the campaign which aim to drive voters to the fake site. (A lot of potential legal and regulatory questions turns on word like “fake” and “impersonating”, which we’ll return to in a moment.)”

I (Josh) found out about this from this article by Anna Massoglia at OpenSecrets. “Pro-Trump dark money network tied to Elon Musk behind fake pro-Harris campaign scheme.” Some of the detail and a link.

An initiative called Progress 2028 purporting to be Kamala Harris’ liberal counter to the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is actually run by a dark money network supporting former President Donald Trump.

Building America’s Future, the dark money group at the helm of the network, has steered money to various groups and initiatives boosting Trump’s agenda and spreading messaging aimed at chipping away voters from Harris. The dark money group reportedly received over $100 million in funding from billionaire Elon Musk, along with other donors, the New York Times recently reported.

The newest effort to benefit from their largesse is Progress 2028. Building America’s Future registered to use Progress 2028 as a fictitious name on Sept. 23 and the website was created three days later as found by an OpenSecrets’ analysis of corporate filings and DNS records.

The Progress 2028 site appears to be created by IMGE LLC, a firm run by Republican political operatives that the New York Times described as the “hidden hand” behind Building America’s Future, and a page on the Progress 2028 site includes the firm’s sizzle reel.

IMGE LLC has also done work for Elon Musk’s America PAC and several other Republican political committees, including a super PAC funded by America’s Future Fund named Future Coalition PAC, as first pointed out by Brendan Fischer, Deputy Executive Director of Documented, an investigative watchdog and journalism project.

The Progress 2028 manifesto draws clear parallels to Project 2025, a blueprint for restructuring the executive branch under the next Republican administration. The Project 2025 blueprint was developed by the Heritage Foundation. It was written by many conservatives who worked in or with Trump’s administration. Project 2025 has drawn intense criticism. The former president has said it does not reflect his own priorities should he return to the White House.

Some of the policies listed in Progress 2028 highlight disproven and misleading claims about Harris’ positions. Policies listed include “Empowering Undocumented Immigrants, Building Our Future” and “Expanding Medicaid to Undocumented Immigrants.”

“Undocumented immigrants are the backbone of our country, and by removing barriers, we unlock incredible potential,” the document states. “Kamala Harris believes that every person, no matter their immigration status, deserves access to basic healthcare.”

Harris expressed support for allowing immigrants residing in the U.S. to obtain health insurance with her 2019 Medicare for All plan but did not indicate whether there would be a cost. Her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, recently said that Harris does not currently support programs for undocumented immigrants to qualify for free government health care, free tuition at state universities or driver’s licenses.

The document claims Harris will “support policies that protect minors’ access to gender-affirming care and ensure that schools provide comprehensive LGBTQIA education.”

“She’s committed to banning fracking, phasing out internal combustion engines, and rolling out the most progressive Green New Deal yet,” another section of the Progress 2028 plan reads. Harris has explicitly stated that she won’t ban fracking natural gas but her campaign has sent mixed signals about her own position on regulation of gas-powered cars.

Some individuals have received text messages directing them to the Progress 2028 page.

I am stopping here with this. You can read the rest of this at Open Secrets, “Pro-Trump dark money network tied to Elon Musk behind fake pro-Harris campaign scheme.”