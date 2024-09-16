Is Medicare Advantage finally hitting a roadblock?
From everything I’ve read, Medicare Advantage is just as scam. By the time my Lovely And Talented Wife® retired and shifted to Medicare two years ago, she took the regular Medicare. This July when I retired, I followed suit.
Turns out, a growing number of hospitals and health systems nationwide have dropped some or all of their Medicare Advantage contracts.
“Data on this topic is limited. In January, the Healthcare Financial Management Association released a survey of 135 health system CFOs, which found that 16% of systems are planning to stop accepting one or more MA plans in the next two years. Another 45% said they are considering the same but have not made a final decision. The report also found that 62% of CFOs believe collecting from MA is “significantly more difficult” than it was two years ago.”
Click the link to read about the 24 health systems that have dropped Medicare Advantage plans so far in 2024.
health systems pushing back against Medicare Advantage
MA is not a bad choice for everyone, but it would be a bad choice for me. I am old (75) and my fiance is old (69) and we can afford to travel and also to pay more for health insurance premiums than just basic Medicare. We can also afford co-pays and deductibles but like most folk not afford extended hospital stays for cancer treatment. So, basic Medicare plus a robust supplemental policy with catastrophic medical care coverage is the right flavor Medicare for us. Individual results may vary. However, aggressive marketing is always a tell for scammers.