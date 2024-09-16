Is Medicare Advantage finally hitting a roadblock?

Joel Eissenberg | September 16, 2024 12:31 pm



From everything I’ve read, Medicare Advantage is just as scam. By the time my Lovely And Talented Wife® retired and shifted to Medicare two years ago, she took the regular Medicare. This July when I retired, I followed suit.Turns out, a growing number of hospitals and health systems nationwide have dropped some or all of their Medicare Advantage contracts.“Data on this topic is limited. In January, the Healthcare Financial Management Association released a survey of 135 health system CFOs, which found that 16% of systems are planning to stop accepting one or more MA plans in the next two years. Another 45% said they are considering the same but have not made a final decision. The report also found that 62% of CFOs believe collecting from MA is “significantly more difficult” than it was two years ago.”Click the link to read about the 24 health systems that have dropped Medicare Advantage plans so far in 2024.