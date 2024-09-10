Health Care Systems are Starting to Drop Medicare Advantage Plans

Angry Bear | September 10, 2024 7:00 am



Much of this is the result of commercial healthcare gaming the system with pricing. Medicare Advantage can not compete head-to-head with Traditional Medicare much less the VA. VA sent me to Barrows (Arizona) for an issue with my back and right leg. I was going numb and it was painful to walk.

So to make up for just giving me epidural shots in my spine (surgeon’s suggestions), they decide to work on my blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. They wanted another comprehensive blood test even though I had one two months earlier. Said no to it all. My cholesterol and blood pressure is far better than average. I dropped 24 pounds and still decreasing. The word for all of this is “Coding” the patient so Medicare and the VA pays more for it. I still hurt when I walk after a bit of time.

When you read this (below), systems in Medicare Advantage are far more expensive than Traditional Medicare. The healthcare systems are pushing back. Most complaints (that are mentioned) are about Humana, United Healthcare, and others. You can figure out who is the worst,

The Healthcare systems are dropping the worst violators.

Twenty Three health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans in 2024,

by Jakob Emerson

Beckers Hospital Review

Medicare Advantage provides health coverage to more than half of the nation’s older adults, but some hospitals and health systems are opting to end their contracts with MA plans over administrative challenges.

Among the most commonly cited reasons are excessive prior authorization denial rates and slow payments from insurers.

In 2023, Becker’s began reporting on hospitals and health systems nationwide that dropped some or all of their Medicare Advantage contracts.

Data on this issue is limited. But in January, the Healthcare Financial Management Association released a survey of 135 health system CFOs, which found that 16% of systems are planning to stop accepting one or more MA plans in the next two years. Another 45% said they are considering the same but have not made a final decision. The report also found that 62% of CFOs believe collecting from MA is “significantly more difficult” than it was two years ago.

Twenty-three health systems dropping Medicare Advantage plans in 2024:

