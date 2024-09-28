Cage Wrestling Returns on October 1 Vance v Walz

Bill Haskell | September 28, 2024 1:35 pm



Is it ok to forgo the “needless to say” phrase to introduce an idea or expectation already known? Yeah probably. What is going to happen on October 1 is a cage fight or no holds barred mental-wrestling event with no physical contact.

The two VP candidates will go at it on national TV with probable open (or hot) mikes (it sells more advertising). Moderators will not be able to challenge a candidate’s statements for authenticity. I am sure we will hear about false claims by each candidate the next couple of days after the big event. In which the candidate’s supporters will challenge each and every one as being incredulous.

Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan will moderate the vice-presidential debate. Neither has previously moderated a presidential or vice-presidential debate. Unfortunately and what made a difference during the Trump Harris Debate, moderators could correct a candidate’s statements for authenticity. It did make a difference in the Trump – Biden debate.

“A lengthy New York Times listing of questionable statements by both candidates, published after the debate, identified a couple of times that Harris has strayed from reality or misled. As expected, there was really no comparison with Trump’s litany of lies.”

One could be astounded and taken back as to a person’s willingness to fabricate. Many supporters of Trump were not.

With Walz v Vance, I expect similar from Vance as he has already shown he can story tell with the best of them. I suspect Walz will rise to the occasion and rebut. Moderators will not challenge comments.

Do we watch or maybe pick up a game on a sports channel or a movie on Prime? I think it is important to watch. Let’s see if acting Sergeant Major Walz has enough Moxy to rebut Corporal Vance and get in his head. Only a Corporal at 4 years?

No knock down drag out physical fight. Just a friendly political conversation.