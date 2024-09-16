Arizona State Senator got a Speeding Ticket. It does not Make Her a Martyr

Bill Haskell | September 16, 2024 5:48 pm



Fun in Arizona somewhere in Tucson, AZ. One Senator believes it is ok to do 70 in a posted 35 mph area. While in office, the senator has immunity. Legislative immunity lasts only while the Legislature is in session. So the soon to be Senator was unable to wiggle out of the ticket.

Twice the speed limit? Come on . . .

Lawfare!’ cries Sen. Justine Wadsack as she heads to court. How dare Tucson try to hold her accountable for doing 71 mph in a 35 zone?

Arizona state senator got a speeding ticket. That doesn’t make her a martyr, azcentral

by Laurie Roberts

From the sore loser department comes Arizona’s speediest state senator, the soon-to-be ex-Sen. Justine Wadsack.

Wadsack, a hard-right, hard-driving lawmaker who lost her Republican primary to former Sen. Vince Leach in July, is hoping to gather the masses for her arraignment on Tuesday in Tucson City Court.

“The city of Tucson is prosecuting me in direct violation of the Arizona Constitution and the City of Tucson’s own policies,” she announced on Monday. “Despite the clear legal prohibitions, the Democrat mayor and Police Chief have decided to use the power of government to prosecute their political opponents.”

At least the ones who scream down Tucson’s streets, doing twice the speed limit.

Soon to be XSenator Justine Wadsack claims the ticket is ‘political persecution.’

Wadsack is that Pima County senator pulled over in March for going 71 in a 35-mph zone on Speedway.

Tucson police didn’t attempt to ticket Wadsack that night, as they would have any ordinary Joe or Justine.

Between the “Arizona State Senator” placard mounted beneath her license plate, the sticker on her driver’s license flagging her status as a legislator and the first words out of her mouth when the officer approached —

“My name is Sen. Justine Wadsack and I’m racing to get home . . . ”

It was clear she was looking to wiggle out of a ticket.

But legislative immunity lasts only while the Legislature is in session. Upon adjournment this summer, police proceeded to cite Wadsack for criminal speeding and failure to produce proof of insurance.

Her response was to try to duck the ticket, claim “political persecution” and call into question the ethics of the officer who pulled her over, the Tucson Police Department issuing the citation and now, even Mayor Regina Romero, who apparently was in on the dastardly plot to hold Wadsack accountable.

“Lawfare!” Wadsack moans.

MAGA martyrs clearly suffer the most

Naturally, at least a few of the MAGA faithful are with her, appalled that the city would stoop so low as to expect Wadsack to obey the same traffic laws the rest of us must follow.

“Democrats are unjust and wicked,” one of her supporters replied. “So sorry they can torture you like this. A real judge would throw this case out as abuse of Justice system.”

“We are praying for you Justine!” said another. “May God protect you and all his warriors of light.”

Oh, the suffering MAGA martyrs must endure.