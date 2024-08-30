What if We were to Abolish the Super Rich?
Abolishing the Super Rich is a research piece, a book, and an opinion commentary by Tom Malleson. Associate professor Tom is at King’s University College at Canada’s Western University. Tom gives us a peek into his book entitled Against Inequality: The Practical and Ethical Case for Abolishing the Superrich (2023).
The commentary/review of content reads nicely and the professor has his points in a row. Since we are an economics blog which touches on other issues also, I thought this would fit nicely at Angry Bear. A bit of controversy for some, I am sure.
“Why We Should Abolish the Super Rich,” Inequality.org
The rationales for accepting vast inequalities of income and wealth simply do not hold up.
In many parts of the world, inequality is spiraling out of control. The basic facts have become depressingly familiar. And in the United States, the top 0.1 percent now control about the same amount of wealth as the bottom 90 percent of the entire population. Globally, the richest eight individuals possess as much wealth as half the entire planet. An example how much could be wrought?
- The United States could completely eradicate homelessness by taxing away just 2 percent of the wealth of a mere two billionaires, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.
- If we redistributed 2 percent of the wealth of all the world’s billionaires, leaving completely untouched the wealth of well over 99.9 percent of the world’s population, we could eliminate extreme poverty entirely.
Billionaires would likely not even lose any money in the process since they typically earn more than 2 percent annually off their wealth.
Despite stats like these, the same old objections resurface again and again, like ideological zombies, whenever anyone dares suggest a redistribution of grand fortunes.
The first of these objections: Reducing inequality remains simply impossible because the rich will always be able to avoid paying any new taxes levied upon them. Secondly: If we could raise taxes on the rich, we shouldn’t — because the costs to society always outweigh any benefits. The third objection? The rich, morally speaking, deserve their good fortune.
I’ve been hearing these arguments my whole life. Does any evidence stand behind them?
To find out, I spent over five years sifting through mountains of research, determined to keep an open mind and a non-dogmatic attitude. The result: a just-published book, Against Inequality: The Practical and Ethical Case for Abolishing the Superrich.
What did I (Prof. Malleson) find?
The rich regularly do maneuver to avoid paying their taxes. But any government serious about making them pay their fair tax share can effectively tax them. Governments have a wide array of viable measures they can readily implement. Governments can, for close loopholes and hire more auditors. They can require banks to immediately report major income spurts to tax authorities.
Governments can also increase the severity of the penalties for tax evasion. Rich people currently face little more than a slap on the wrist when they shortchange Uncle Sam. Poor people, by contrast, go to jail for stealing far less money.
If we reversed the reality and had the rich actually face the prospect of real jail time, you can bet we would almost certainly see far less tax evasion in America’s corporate boardrooms.
And all those accountants and lawyers who actually do the tax avoiding for their rich clients? We could begin a serious effort to also hold them criminally liable for helping rich people use tax havens to avoid paying their fair tax share.
All of this could be possible. Many countries, the historical record shows, have successfully implemented stiff tax rates, with the United States one of them. During World War II, the U.S. federal tax rate on income in the top tax bracket hit an astonishing 94 percent. Top tax rates in nations like the UK, Sweden, and Denmark surpassed 90 percent into the 1970s. Overall, the top U.S. tax rate averaged 81 percent for nearly half a century, from 1932 through 1980.
What about the claim that the costs of taxing the rich outweigh any benefits? The evidence shows the exact opposite: The benefits from high taxes on the rich resulting in low levels of inequality are far greater than the costs. It results in a different order of magnitude altogether.
High taxes do come with some costs. But these seldom amount to much. Take, for instance, the argument that rich people will respond to high taxes by working less. Precious little evidence supports this contention. Does anyone really believe that, say, Lebron James would quit playing basketball if he faced a higher tax rate? Many high-earners do not work simply for the money. They find motivation in status, power, and prestige — and even sometimes in a love of what they do.
The most serious argument against high taxes on the rich may well be they would reduce private investment. But seriously taxing the rich doesn’t necessarily reduce investment. In many cases, high tax rates simply re-arrange investment. If the state collects taxes and then spends that money in productive ways, the economy will grow. Indeed, the state-of-the-art evidence shows that high inequality with all things considered, actually tends to reduce an economy’s overall growth rate.
So much for the costs of significantly taxing the richest among us. What about the benefits? Five stand out.
Our environment. The richest 20 individuals emit 8,000-times more carbon than our Earth’s poorest billion people combined. Redistributing a portion of top wealth to invest in things like public transit would directly reduce emissions and help build a desperately needed low-carbon infrastructure.
Our democracy. Inequality erodes democracy. In the United States, as the political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page have noted, the majority “does not rule – at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes.” Democracy has disintegrated into oligarchy.
Opportunity for all. Inequality makes a mockery of the equal opportunity we claim to value. The poorest residents of Chicago today face a life expectancy fully thirty years shorter than the richest. High redistributive taxes could reverse this most brutal of disparities.
Reduced xenophobia and racism. Right-wing populism typically grows hand-in-hand with economic insecurity. We can reduce that insecurity by taxing the rich to fund free public services, a stronger safety net, and perhaps even a guaranteed basic income.
Reduced social friction. Reducing inequality, the evidence also shows, builds community health and cohesion. Reducing inequality encourages greater levels of trust and tolerance, better mental health, and less crime. That said, I did find one area where my initial suspicions didn’t hold up. The jury remains out whether inequality clearly shortens life expectancy.
One final issue: meritocracy. Do the rich genuinely deserve their immense fortunes?
The standard answer from the left:
We have nothing close to a level playing field. Inheritances, well-endowed private schools, and all sorts of other advantages give the rich a huge and unfair head start. The poor inherit all kinds of disadvantages, from poverty to sexism and racism.
True enough, but the most basic problem with meritocracy goes even deeper. High levels of economic performance never come from solo efforts. All production, at root, rests on a fundamentally social and collaborative process. We’re always standing on the shoulders of the people who have come before us.
All market production relies on what I call the understructure, the background human and environmental labor and care that make it possible for production to happen in the first place.
Microsoft’s Bill Gates benefited from a network of parents and teachers who cared for and socialized him. He benefited from the safe, clean, and peaceful communities that he lived in, from the generations of scientists and computer engineers who created the vast intellectual edifice that he built upon, as well as the countless ancillary workers and caregivers who supported those scientists and engineers.
Gates also personally benefited from a legal infrastructure making possible copyright protection as well as “shareholder primacy” laws that let him appropriate the bulk of the value his workers created while simultaneously depriving those same workers of any say in firm governance. Gates did not create the vast and productive understructure of the American economy and so doesn’t deserve the rewards that flow from it.
Overall, I calculate that approximately 99 percent of the income of the top 1 percent cannot actually be attributed to the individual effort or talent of rich individuals. The true source of 99 percent of their wealth is other people’s labor. A reality that makes their wealth overwhelmingly undeserved.
“Meritocracy” has within it a still deeper problem. All our talents and efforts reflect forces beyond our control. We don’t choose to have the bodies that we have. We don’t choose our own personality or intelligence or disabilities. Yet such things massively impact our capacities. Meritocracy essentially declares that those who, by no fault of their own, have bodies and minds less strong and smart than others rightly deserve worse lives. This truly noxious assumption leads us to reward some and punish others for their random luck.
A good society should jettison talk of “deservingness.” The socialist historian Howard Zinn had it right:
“Give people what they need: food, medicine, clean air, pure water, trees and grass, pleasant homes to live in, some hours of work, more hours of leisure. Don’t ask who deserves it. Every human being deserves it.”
We do not need the awesomely rich. In fact, we’d be far better off without them.
This post calls to mind my favorite phrase from the Democratic convention:
The affirmative action of generational wealth.
~Michelle Obama
As Eisenhower said in Jan 1961: the pentagon’s largesse (jobs programs and dividend income off the taxpayers) could do all that altruism and more!
Which would be harder for our nation: becoming non violent per M L King and Gandhi or taking a few cents from Gates and Musk?
Someone said somewhere the past few days that US has given Ukraine 185 billion bucks since Feb 2022. Not including all the money and military stuff before!
While on Aug 26 the Ukraines used one of our gifted patriot air defense systems, controlled by stuff we cannot know they got, to down one of the F-16’s we allowed one or more EU country to donate. Killing the pilot we trained!
The pentagon is being embarrassed by the Russians and the Houthi (way to go Navy)! If the Israeli censoring would stop Hizbollah as well.
Might as well use all that money for the poor.
@paddy,
The US investment in Ukraine is a bargain at twice the price. Russia is being embarrassed by Ukraine. Just tax Elon and Bill Gates an additional 2% and you could take care of all the poor in America.
The humanity! The body count is not worth it!
How many Ukrainians* and their brother Russians need to die for embarrassing Russia, as if that is a thing worth achieving?
I have watched truck loads of aluminum transport caskets moved from the mass morgues back to the flight line to go to Vietnam and bring more back…..
I may be more sensitive than many.
paddy:
Different scenario paddy. I assume you are discussing Vietnam. Not the same in Ukraine.
The Ukraine war is doing far more than “embarrass” Russia. It’s drastically eroding Russia’s war-making capability, and may eventually bring down the Putin regime. The severe weakening and perhaps eventual collapse of a country which has posed an existential threat to the West for a century is worth vastly more than the value of all Western aid to Ukraine. In fact, we should be providing much more, and with fewer constraints on how to use it. That would bring the war to a faster end and thus reduce the eventual total amount of death and destruction.
Russia is losing … and taking with it the old world order
Of course, you would be against that …
@paddy,
The Ukrainians aren’t dying to “embarrass” Russia, they’re dying to defend their homeland against a foreign invasion. Americans were not dying in Vietnam to defend their homeland. Can you spot the difference?
@Joel,
I am “embarrassed” that at this moment I have come to like you a great deal more than I had ever imagined possible. IOW, great big attaboy to ya.
Thomas Picketty’s two books are also very helpful on this topic. I was a big supporter of Liz Warren in the 2020 Democratic primary. Her proposal to enact a 2% tax on wealth would be a good start.
High wealth individuals easily evade income taxes. As Picketty points out, even a very nominal tax on capital would give a government very useful data about the extent of individuals financial resources.
Jim:
You worry me with your intelligent remarks. How do I answer this other and not cut the information short? Can you expand on this?
Bill,
I find Thomas Piketty to be a very good read. His 2014 book “Capital in the 21st Century” lays out a history of capital accumulation. In the case of France, there are detailed tax records going back to 1789 and the French revolution. He goes into very much detail on how much wealth consolidation has taken place since 1980, especially in the US and the UK. Reagan cut the highest marginal tax rate from 70% in 1980 to 28% in 1988.
Historical Highest Marginal Income Tax Rates | Tax Policy Center
Piketty wrote “Capital and Ideology” in 2020. It covers even more ground and goes into detail on various types of political systems and how they manage capital control.
In terms of Liz Warren’s 2% wealth tax, the rich pushed back quite quickly and strongly. Here is the latest proposal from Warren:
Ultra-Millionaire Tax | Elizabeth Warren
@Jim,
Great fiction, but unlikely even when limousine liberals rule the world. Taxing the wealth of those with immeasurable wealth becomes a taxing problem. Asset valuation is a momentary thing, and volatile in unstable markets which are common occurrences in a financialized economy mostly comprised of IP owners, bankers, and retailers. Although it may seem much slower, then raising the capital gains tax rate a lot and lowering the effective dividends tax rate by reinstatement of the pre-1954 dividends tax credit on the corporate taxes paid on distributed dividends switches corporate investment incentives from consolidations back to internal investments to improve competitiveness. The dividends tax credit that originated with the income tax (authorized by Congress under the 16th Amendment ratified in 1913) was briefly rescinded from 1936 through 1939 before being reinstated. Republicans permanently rescinded the dividends tax credit in 1954. The first two leveraged buyouts occurred in 1955. The impossible may take longer than you think. OTOH, going back to a corporate shareholder tax regime that protects jobs and unions from endless mergers and cutbacks under the guise of economic efficiency will not be painless due to its effect of unwinding the financialization era practice of mostly just making money off of money. Finalization murdered the defined benefits pension system as well as wages and unions. Of course, neither political party has any real interest in helping the vast majority of citizens although both parties need to pander for their votes. Liberal pandering is still far more to my liking than conservative pandering and always has been and always will be. However, that is just a matter of choosing my poison which is a poison that I can swallow without choking to death on it.
Ironically, all of the panderers have missed the climate change risk. They believe that things will just be unbearably uncomfortable for the poor while the rich can afford rising costs of cooling et al. Few imagine that the rich will in the end be just as dead as the poor when the climate change bell tolls. I am one of those few.
@rc,
“Few imagine that the rich will in the end be just as dead as the poor when the climate change bell tolls.”
Indeed. Long before the planet becomes unbearably hot, resource wars will start (indeed, they already have in the Middle East). They will take down the rich with the poor, particularly when the thermonuclear warheads begin to fly.
This sounds like an important book, one which top policy-makers in the democratic nations need to be reading. Of course the “arguments” against redistribution of these obscenely-huge piles of plunder are trumpeted everywhere — the billionaire parasite class owns most of the media. Malleson is allowing the affirmative side to be heard for a change.
The idea that these people earned such vast wealth is the most absurd of all. Bezos’s annual income is something like a million times that of the typical Amazon warehouse worker. Does he work a million times as hard as a warehouse worker? Does he produce a million times as much economic value every day? It’s absurd. What’s happened is that a few such people at the pinnacles of these giant enterprises have set things up so that they can skim off much or most of the value produced by the labor of their workers. They don’t need to do any work at all — the money just comes rolling in like the tribute paid by subjugated civilizations to a barbarian horde, on a far larger scale. Hence my use of the term “parasite”.
There are a very few rich people who did actually earn it in the sense that their wealth really is purely the product of their own creativity and would not exist without it, and who don’t depend on skimming off the value of the labor of vast numbers of workers by underpaying them. That would be the artistic creative types like Taylor Swift or JK Rowling. But they aren’t the ones whose wealth reaches into the hundreds of billions, and they’re not typical of the true oligarchy which does fatten itself by expropriating the value of what others produce, and which now dominates our society and (via the media and campaign donations) the political scene as well.
Not only do higher taxes on these people re-arrange investment, they make it more efficient. The government at least usually invests in things that could produce some real value, as opposed to whatever shiny object some über-rich mentally-ill asshole happens to get fascinated by. “Investing” in Mars colonization fantasies, wrecking Twitter, and dick-shaped rockets will never produce anything of value.
The super-rich would be wise to co-operate while the options on the table are mostly limited to raising their taxes. Historically, societies confronted with this kind of ever-increasing concentration of wealth in a few hands have eventually opted for more robust ways of dealing with the problem.
If I thougt for a second that the government would put that money to good use, I would sign on. Our tax dollars are currently being used to arm the world in endless wars. They don’t even hide that fact anymore. Trump wanted $5B to build the wall. Instead, we’ve spent $150B in the past three years supporting the illegal immirgrants poring across the border. An administration attempting to buy votes with a $500B unfunded executive order to reimburse tuition loans. We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem. I would also liek to add that Elon Musk’s $40B purchase of Twitter may have literaly saved our First Amendment rights.
A very small fraction of our tax dollars are being spent to arm fellow democracies like Ukraine and Israel to help them fight off the forces of genocidal totalitarianism. Anything that weakens those hostile forces directly benefits this country, since in the long run they threaten us as well. The “endless wars” would be happening with or without US aid — Putin would still have attacked Ukraine, the Iranian theocracy’s proxies would still be attacking Israel — but without our intervention, the aggressors would be having greater success and setting their sights on targets further west.
As a recipient of Social Security who would not be able to have health insurance without Obamacare, I’m very conscious of how the bulk of our tax dollars are, in fact, being spent here in the US to directly benefit Americans. The kind of redistribution of wealth back to those who actually created it, that Malleson is calling for, would likely partially take the form of increasing such benefits.
Elongated Muskrat is a political catamite of Putin almost as much as Trump is. His purchase of Twitter was partly funded by two of Putin’s rich cronies. The platform is no freer than it ever was — it’s just different categories of viewpoints being censored than before he took over. For example, he’s trying to suppress access to news about the ANC scandal.
We have a revenue problem, not a spending problem. Our social safety net is threadbare and patchy compared to that of any other advanced country. Decades of tax cuts for the wealthiest have created huge federal deficits and strangled the government’s ability to provide basic services. Those tax cuts need to be rolled back, fast and hard.
Infidel753,
Really? I’d love to hear your justification for spending nearly $2.5T dollars including hundreds of billions in interest we’ll be paying indefinitely on the money borrowed for the Afgan war.
BTW, there were no Weapons of Mass Destruction found in Iraq.
All totally irrelevant to anything I said.