Top Political Issues in Healthcare

Bill Haskell | August 14, 2024 7:30 am



There should not be political issues with or in healthcare. Healthcare is a social responsibility to be brought to all people in this nation without regard to citizenship. Yet we still find many citizens resistant to healthcare availability. And why should there not be? If they are sick, why not cure them so as to prevent the spread? Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a right for every person who walks this nations grounds.

The following to Kamala Harris and Trump’s views on providing healthcare to the nation. The following excerpt from MedPage Today is brought to Angry Bear by MedPage’s Shannon Firth.

Where Harris and Trump Stand on Top Issues in Healthcare | MedPage Today

With this condensed primer, MedPage Today looks at the health policy records of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Abortion

Harris’ Stance:

Trump’s Stance:

Why It Matters:

According to polling by the Pew Research Center, 63% of adults in the U.S. support abortion in all or most cases. Furthermore, in at least seven different states where abortion has been on the ballot (including conservative states like Kansas, Montana, and Kentucky), voters have come down on the side of abortion rights.

Healthcare Reform

Harris’ Stance:

In 2019, during her first presidential campaign, Harris voiced support for Medicare for All, then appeared to waver on that approach.

Soon afterwards, she introduced “KamalaCare,” a more moderate proposal that preserved a role for private health plans and suggested a 10-year glide path to a single-payer system. However, in late July, a Harris spokesperson said that Harris “will not push single payer as president.”

As California’s Attorney General, Harris defended the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) constitutionality in multiple amicus briefs.

She is expected to extend the enhanced ACA subsidies, which will otherwise sunset at the end of 2025. These subsidies help Americans afford health insurance on the exchanges by capping premiums at a percentage of their income on a sliding scale.

Harris is also expected to work to expand Medicaid coverage in the 10 remaining non-expansion states.

As for Medicare, she previously supported President’s Biden’s plan to increase taxes for Americans who earn more than $400,000 annually to help keep the program solvent.

Trump’s Stance:

Why It Matters:

People without access to health insurance are more likely to postpone or forgo medical care, including preventive care and treatment for chronic conditions.

Healthcare Costs, Drug Prices

Harris’ Stance:

Trump’s Stance:

In 2018, then-President Trump blamed “global freeloading” for the high costs of drugs in the U.S., and proposed aligning Medicare Part B drugs with prices paid in other developed countries, using a mechanism known as reference pricing; the policy, however, never took effect.

In July 2020, Trump signed an executive order to allow drug importation by pharmacies and wholesalers from Canada, as well as another executive order meant to prevent pharmacy benefit managers or middlemen from pocketing large discounts.

In late 2020, Congress passed and Trump signed the No Surprises Act, a bill that aimed to protect patients from “surprise” or unexpected out-of-network medical bills, which the Biden administration implemented.

According to conservative policy experts, Trump’s priorities in his prior administration included increasing transparency, choice, and competition in healthcare, all of which are among his stated priorities in a potential second term, according to the 2024 GOP Platform.

Why It Matters:

Drug prices have led many Americans to ration or skip doses of medication, including more than 1 million patients taking insulin, according to a CDC survey.

Maternal Health

Harris’ Stance:

Trump’s Stance:

Why It Matters:

American women are more likely to die during and after childbirth than women in other developed nations. Moreover, Black women in the U.S. are three times more likely to die during and after childbirth compared with white women. Over 80% of maternal deaths are preventable, according to the CDC.

Pandemic Response

Harris’ Stance:

In 2020, then-vice presidential nominee Harris said she would not trust a COVID-19 vaccine that Trump distributed before the election, unless a “credible” source could ensure its safety.

Harris, however, did receive a COVID vaccine in December 2020 on live television.

She also publicly supported vaccines, boosters, and masks, casting them as tools to help schools and businesses reopen.

In July 2023, the Biden-Harris administration, responding to congressional legislation, launched a new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

Trump’s Stance:

Trump is credited with overseeing Operation Warp Speed, the federal program that accelerated the development of multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates and led to effective and life-saving vaccine options in record time.

However, during his administration, Trump also repeatedly downplayed the pandemic, and frequently contradicted his own public health experts on issues such as mask-wearing and the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

During Trump’s hospitalization for COVID, medical experts raised concerns over his decision to participate in a drive-by procession, noting that although he was masked, he may have endangered the Secret Service agents inside the car.

In April, Trump said in an interview that, if elected, he “probably would” disband the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

He also pledged to defund schools with vaccination requirements.

Why It Matters:

Trust in public health experts and physicians waned during the pandemic. There are more than 30 different pathogens that could spark a future pandemic, including mpox, avian flu, and dengue virus, according to the WHO.

Gun Control

Harris’ Stance:

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Justice issued a final rule in 2022 to curb the spread of “ghost guns” (unserialized privately made firearms), building on previous executive actions.

Congress also passed and Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which called for enhanced background checks for individuals under 21, support for implementing extreme risk protection orders (also known as “red flag” laws), expanding access to mental health services, and growing community violence intervention programs.

In 2023, President Biden launched, and Harris agreed to oversee, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to partner with cities and encourage support for survivors of gun violence, strengthen background checks, and advocate for responsible gun ownership.

As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris shared that she owns a gun “for personal safety,” but supports an assault weapons ban and universal background checks.

Trump’s Stance:

In spite of surviving an assassination attempt in July, Trump has continued to support gun rights, and said that if elected, he will appoint federal judges who oppose new firearm limits.

In 2018, Trump signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to effectively ban the use of bump stocks, devices that, when affixed to rifles, allow them to function as automatic weapons.

However, in June, he endorsed the Supreme Court’s decision to gut his own bump stock ban.

Why It Matters: