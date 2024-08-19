That’s one small step for carbon capture
The existential crisis of our time is global warming. The planet is already in deep trouble, with polar ice melting, permafrost thawing, sea level rising, increased desertification and more violent storms. The hour is late.
“The quest for net zero needs to be fought on many fronts. You have your vanguard offense: simply reducing the carbon footprint of the things we already do. Then there’s the field medics: tactics like planting more trees and restoring peatlands – not to mention just protecting the ones we already have. But what if we could add another line of attack?”
Deep Sky, a Canadian atmospheric carbon removal company, is building the world’s first plant to develop and apply commercialized carbon capture. The projected capacity is modest, ca. 3,000 tons of CO2/yr, enough to offset the carbon footprint of only 218 Americans. But it is hopeful beginning under bleak circumstances.
How will success be measured. Deep Sky promises complete transparency:
“Carbon removal credits produced by Deep Sky projects are traced end-to-end with digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV),” the statement points out, “and are validated against the most rigorous carbon standards to ensure complete additionality and durability.”
“All of this means that, while it may be a small first step in terms of raw volume, the facility “represents a giant step forward for the health of our planet and our economy,” according to Steel.
“I cannot overstate the significance of the world’s first carbon removal innovation and commercialization center, and what this means for Canada and our planet at large,” he said.
“Prioritizing quality and speed, we’re proud that this facility went from concept to construction in less than a year.”
Naturally, nobody is saying that efforts to convert to green energy, to reforest the planet, and ocean iron fertilization and alkalinization can cease. All of these measures need to proceed at warp speed if the world is to avert climate crisis.
