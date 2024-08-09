Still no power? Here’s when lights could turn on in Northeast Ohio

Angry Bear | August 9, 2024 4:45 pm



“Still no power? Here’s when lights could turn on,” StormTeam2

The lights have gone out in many parts of Ohio. Commenter and sometime writer r.j.s. citing conditions near his home after bad weather passed through.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FirstEnergy is calling storms that hit Northeast Ohio on Tuesday the most impactful to hit The Illuminating Company service territory in more than 30 years.

On Tuesday evening, heavy downpours and strong winds took down power lines and utility poles across the region. Several tornadoes have been later confirmed with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Hundreds of thousands of residents are still dealing with power outages after the storms swept through the area. Power crews estimate it could be several more days before the lights come back on.

Customers in several Northeast Ohio counties shouldn’t expect to have power again until sometime next week. Estimated service restoration times have been fluid. Customers in some counties could expect to be electrified sooner than others. In Geauga County — customers may have to wait until the night of Friday, Aug. 16.

Cuyahoga County’s restoration window, however, has been bumped up from Thursday, Aug. 15, to Wednesday, Aug. 14. Similarly, Lake County’s is also Wednesday, Aug. 14, sooner than previously anticipated.

Hottest commodity amid ongoing power outages: ice

Estimated service restoration times on FirstEnergy’s website.