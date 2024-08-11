Here in Mesa Arizona

Angry Bear | August 11, 2024 3:30 pm



Mesa’s Mayor John Giles splashed onto the national political scene this week after he crossed party lines and urged Arizona Republicans to vote against former President Donald Trump and support Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

His pitch started with a guest column in The Arizona Republic and a follow-up interview the same day. Giles didn’t stop there, and he’s making waves. He has since made the rounds on national broadcasts, appearing on NPR, PBS News Hour and MSNBC.

Giles is a registered Republican but holds a nonpartisan office and has never been elected as a Republican. Nonetheless, he’s the most prominent Republican still in office in Arizona to publicly endorse Harris.

Giles’ announcement brought on waves of support nationally, while locally, many criticized him.

Giles is term-limited and will finish his time as Mesa mayor in January, with a legacy of stability, credited with bringing high-tech jobs and education opportunities to the city and revitalizing downtown. The outgoing mayor remains popular, and his opinion carries weight locally.

And Why does Giles’ endorsement of Harris matter?

Giles presides over the 36th most populous city in America. Parts of Mesa have historically sent hard-line conservatives and staunch Trump supporters such as Andy Biggs to Congress and the state Legislature. Portions of the city are a bedrock of Arizona conservatism.

