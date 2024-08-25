Hannity Clashes With Carville on Open Borders

Angry Bear | August 25, 2024 7:00 am



This did not start with Biden. When trump lost to Biden, Repubs started to advertise US borders were open for immigrants. A complete turn around from when Repubs held the presidency. The issue became bigger and Republicans helped to make it bigger.

James Carville defended the Biden administration’s border policy Friday during a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The discussion spiraled into a broader debate on national security and accountability. Hannity pressed Carville with emotionally charged inquiries about the families of victims affected by crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, referencing specific cases.

“What do you say to Laken Riley’s family? And what do you say to Rachel Moore and the mother of five’s family? What do you say to Jocelyn Nungarry’s family? I interviewed her mom and her granddad on my program right here,” Hannity asked Carville.

“I would have great difficulties. Anyone have great difficulty telling the parents in Uvalde, how are your children slaughtered with a legal weapon that no one has any need to have,” Carville responded.

“You’re changing the topic,” Hannity interjected.

“The border had nothing to do with this. Please fact check me. Please fact check me. The border had nothing to do with these mass shootings, with these AR -15s. We all have difficult questions that we have to ask. Anybody can say that.

We can sit in the peanut gallery and throw peanuts,” Carville explained.

“I think border crossings right now are about the same as they were when President Biden took office. Was that, I think ineffective border policy at one time? Yes, because they did what I said, you showed me saying at the beginning of the show. When you listen to these quote, identity progressive left -wingers, it’s always gonna lead, it always leads to bad policy. But right now, when you look at Senator Langford and Senator Murphy’s plan, that was negotiated and Donald Trump killed it.”

The exchange grew tense as Hannity questioned the accomplishments of Vice President Kamala Harris, asking Carville to justify her role in the administration without deviating from the topic.

“It’s demonstrably better off than it was four years ago. Look at employment rate four years ago. Look at the stock market four years ago, look at the crime rate four years ago. Are you kidding me?” Carville explained. “I’m giving you very specific metrics to look at — if you ask me is the country better off the date and it was four years ago my answer is heck yeah all right. Period, end of story, that’s James Carville’s view.”

Going into the Biden Presidency, Republicans advertised to the world US Borders are open. Who may that be?

At the top of the list claiming open borders, you’ll find the Republican demagogues:

— Ted Cruz wants everybody south of our border to know that the “Biden Open Border Policy [is] A Very Craven Political Decision”;

— Rick Scott wants everybody to know that “Americans Don’t Want [Biden’s] Open Borders”;

— Marco Rubio says there’s “Nothing Compassionate About Biden’s Open Border Policies”;

— Rand Paul is so extreme he tells us Senator Rubio “is the one for an open border”;

— Josh Hawley says “Biden’s Open Border Policy Has Created a Moral Crisis”;

— Tom Cotton “Insists the Border is Wide Open”;

— Ron Johnson wants the world to know that “Our National Security is at Risk Because Democrats have Turned Border Security into a Partisan Issue”;

— Marjorie Taylor Greene “BLASTS Open Border Hypocrites”;

— Mo Brooks opposes “Socialist Democrats’ Open Border Policies for Helping Kill Americans”;

— Lauren Boebert says the “Root Cause” of the open border crisis “is in the White House”;

— Matt Gaetz “revealed a complex and deceitful agenda by Joe Biden’s Democrat administration to evade our Southern Border law enforcement”;

— Gym Jordan says “Biden’s Deliberate Support of Illegal Immigration Could Lead to Impeachment”;

— Kevin McCarthy says the Biden Administration has “Utterly Failed” to secure the “open border”;

— Elise Stefanik proclaims “Biden’s Open Border Policies have been a Complete Disaster.”

— Tom Cole’s website features “Biden’s Open Border America”;

— Bob Goode brags about introducing legislation named the “Close Biden’s Open Border Act”;

— John Rose “Calls Out Biden’s Open Border Policies”;

— Paul Gosar claims Biden is “Destroying America with His Open Border Policies”;

— Roger Williams complains about the “Democrats’ Open Border Problem”;

— Tom Cole wants the world to know that Biden’s “open border policies have given the green light to migrants and bad actors from around the world…”;

— Gus Bilirakis “Denounces Dangerous Open Border Policies on the House Floor”;

No trade. Democrats should be answering Republicans and trump with the truth about borders. It is apparent.