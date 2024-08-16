Bernie is wrong on Social Security

Joel Eissenberg | August 16, 2024 8:08 am



I like Bernie Sanders for many reasons, but this isn’t one of them:“As a result of those challenges, Sanders wants to see more Democrats vocally get behind measures like . . . removing the cap on Social Security taxation so the wealthy pay a full share of their income into the program.”This is a mistake. SS benefits are capped like taxes, so if you lift the cap on taxes and don’t lift the cap on benefits, SS becomes welfare instead of insurance.Look, SS is and has always been retirement insurance, not an investment plan. The wealthy don’t need SS, so it makes sense to cap benefits. Indeed, up to 85% of SS benefits are subject to income tax if you make enough income beyond SS. If you don’t cap taxes, SS ceases to be insurance and becomes welfare paid for by the wealthy. When that happens, it becomes–like welfare–a political football.FDR had it right. SS is paid for by the workers for the workers. It is funded separately from the general fund. Let’s keep it the way FDR designed it and protect it for the most vulnerable in our society. Knock it off, Bernie!