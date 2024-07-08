Unlawful Pricing Practices by a Major Corporation

Angry Bear | July 8, 2024 7:30 am



Walmart Fined $1.64 Million by NJ for Unlawful Pricing Practices, New Jersey Digest

New Jersey has fined Walmart Inc. $1.64 million for repeated violations of state pricing laws. The penalty follows an investigation that revealed Walmart’s pricing discrepancies made comparison shopping difficult for customers.

New Jersey’s Division of Consumer Affairs found that Walmart frequently displayed one price on shelves but charged a higher amount at checkout. The investigation, which covered several Walmart locations in the state, highlighted a pattern of overcharging customers, a practice deemed unlawful under New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act.

Walmart agreed to the settlement without admitting wrongdoing. The company stated that it is committed to accurate pricing and has implemented measures to address the issues.

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin emphasized the importance of transparent pricing, stating that consumers have a right to expect the price on the shelf to match the price at the register. The state plans to use the settlement funds to support future consumer protection initiatives.

This fine marks one of the latest regulatory actions against Walmart, which has faced similar scrutiny in other states. The company continues to work on improving its pricing practices to avoid future violations.