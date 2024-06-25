The COVID vaccines are really, really safe
I got my first COVID shot in August 2020 as part of the Moderna Phase III trial. Since then, I’ve had four additional jabs. Today, I’ll get another booster with the latest Moderna vaccine. I’m looking forward to it.
I did contract COVID last November during a trip to Colorado. I tested positive for a few days and had mild symptoms, but completely recovered. The vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting infected, it keeps you out of the ED and the morgue.
Normally, I wouldn’t call attention to anti-vaxxer hoaxes, but together with the mindless attacks on Tony Fauci, there are attacks on the highly effective and safe COVID vaccines. Look, nobody is forced to get the COVID vaccine. Don’t want it? Don’t get it. But don’t lie about it.
“The COVID vaccines, administered over 13 billion times, are really, really safe. A massive review looking at 41 randomized controlled trials of 12 different COVID-19 vaccines on a total of nearly half a million participants concluded that there was probably little to no difference between most vaccines and placebos when it came to serious side effects. Yes, rare serious side effects do happen, and scientists are trying to figure out why, with their early clues misused by anti-vaccine activists to paint these vaccines as genocidal. But if the spike protein encoded by these vaccines was so deadly, you would not survive receiving 217 of these injections. Yet a German man did. Why? The article reporting on this oddity mentions “private reasons,” but his immune system was fine and he did not die.”
debunking attacks on COVID vaccine safety
I refused the vaccine. However, I am not what you’d call an “anti-vaxxer” as I believe it is a personal choice and is up to the individual. I fault no one for getting it or refusing it. I never demonized and besmirched those that made either choice.
For me, I saw no logical reason to take a first of its kind vaccine, rushed through trials and was only able to get emergency use authorization to protect me against a disease for which and as according to scientific data I had a less than 1% chance of having a fatal outcome from as I did not fall into any of the high-risk categories. I’m under 60 years old, not obese and no pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities. I do however take issue with the part of your article that states: “The vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting infected”.
That was not the original findings.
The original findings stated under it’s conclusions: and I quote directly from the publishing’s on 12/30/2020 of the New England Journal of Medicine titled “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine”: “Two doses of an mRNA-based vaccine were safe over a median of two months and provided 95% protection against symptomatic Covid-19 in persons 16 years of age or older. After some time we found this to be untrue. I think this needs to be at least acknowledged and at the most addressed.
I donate whole blood regularly.
In 2024 the in check questionnaire and the In check person continue to ask if I had a Covid vaccine and what brand.
Anyone know why.
In Fall 2022 a call was made in a group I participate in for blood from donors not vaccinated for Covid, the recipient was a cancer patient, unknown type.
Scanning CDC excess deaths post covid vaccine deployment two odd peaks happen in 2021 and 2022.
Currency with boosters remains a condition of employment in some companies and U.S. government did fire those who did not get the vaccine
Still too early in the game for me to have an opinion. I look forward to a discussion about the overall risks and benefits of these products 5-6 years from now. The bio-distribution data, the ability of manufactures to consistently produce clean product at scale and the choice of spike protein rather than the highly conserved nucleocapsid remain major concerns of mine. I’ve never in my adult life witnessed such infidelity against the practice of the Scientific Method as I have in the past four years.