Barr Deciding to Endorse trump

Angry Bear | June 24, 2024 7:36 am



What Bill Barr has said about Donald Trump:

In May 2023, when asked whether Trump is fit to be president at a City Club of Cleveland event in Ohio, he responded:

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising is his policies, he’s the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them. He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities or how to get things done in the system. It is a horror show when he is left to his own devices.”

AB: Who would have thought? 🙂

Barr told NBC News in July 2023 that:

I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump.

In an August 2023 interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Barr said this:

At first I wasn’t sure, but I have come to believe he knew well he had lost the election. Someone who engaged in that kind of bullying about a process that is fundamental to our system and to our self-government shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.

During the Republican presidential primary, he said this about voting for Trump:

Voting for Trump is like playing Russian roulette with the country.

Yesterday, the former attorney general announced that he thinks the felony defendant, who raped

E. Jean Carroll, deserves four more years with the nuclear codes, while the world spirals out of control. The insurrection, violence and mayhem have been cast aside because, according to Barr, who wrote a book called “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” denouncing Trump, it is Joe Biden who threatens the republic. Wow. Just wow. Here is what he said on Fox News:

I’ve said all along, given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country, and in my mind, that’s — I will vote the Republican ticket. I’ll support the Republican ticket. I think the real danger to the country — the real danger to democracy, as I say — is the progressive agenda. Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but a continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion.

There are no words for this type of infection and infestation beyond “fatal” that are necessary.

When the most craven among us are able to group together in sufficient numbers nobody should underestimate their capacity to create a catastrophe for the ages.

Bill Barr isn’t just a disgrace, he is a warning. People look back on catastrophes from rebuilt rubble, and ask the question, “How?” And, “Who knew?”

No one who is paying attention today will ever have to ask. The answer will be simple. We had too many people like Bill Barr in power.

Bill Barr isn’t just a disgrace, he’s a warning (substack.com)