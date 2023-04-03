Open Thread April 3, 2023 Dan Crawford | April 3, 2023 10:26 am Open Thread March 28, 2023, Angry Bear, Angry Bear Blog Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
In a supreme court race like no other, Wisconsin’s political future is up for grabs
NPR – April 2
An election on Tuesday could change the political trajectory of Wisconsin, a perennial swing state, by flipping the ideological balance of the state Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years.
The race comes at a critical time for Wisconsin, with a challenge to the state’s pre-Civil War abortion ban already working its way to the court and legal fights ahead of the next presidential election right around the corner.
The stakes of the race go beyond a single issue. Should liberals win control of the court for the first time since 2008, they’re almost certain to hear a challenge to Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn redistricting maps, which have helped cement conservative priorities for more than a decade.
Republicans are framing the race in terms of what they could lose, which they contend includes key pillars of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s legacy.
National spending records broken
“I know people keep saying this, but this is probably one of the most important elections for Wisconsin,” said Sheila Hosseini, also of Madison. “Especially because reproductive rights are on the line.”
In a state like Wisconsin where close elections are a way of life, voters are accustomed to hearing every couple of years — or in this case, every few months — that the latest campaign is the most important one yet.
Money has poured into the race, doubling, and by one estimate, tripling the old national record for spending in a state Supreme Court campaign.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the old record of $15.2 million was set in a 2004 race for the Illinois Supreme Court. According to the center’s tracking, nearly $29 million had been spent on political ads in Wisconsin’s race. Another running tally by the Wisconsin political news site WisPolitics found total spending on the race had hit $45 million.
“It shows that Wisconsin just tends to be the center of the political universe,” says Anthony Chergosky, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “And it also shows that money is flowing into this high stakes battle over abortion in the post-Roe v. Wade political landscape.” …