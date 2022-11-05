“Especially the Mail-In Ballots, that is Where the Big Issue Was”

run75441 | November 5, 2022 6:30 am



Are You Sure About that?

Not sure why a man with an orange face and orangish thin hair holds such sway over so many people. He has done so little for the people who follow him. They believe his every word.

In Arizona, the poll watchers are out at each of the polling boxes. Not sure what they are going to see as each person deposits the enveloped ballots. My wife and I took ours to the Post Office. Armed and masked men taking pictures of people casting their ballots. Some people are intimidated. The courts only tell them to maintain a certain distance away.

Trump-loving GOP poll watcher stammers after CNN reporter fact checks him in real time – Raw Story – Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism

John P. Child, the Republican Party Precinct Committeeman in Radnor, Pennsylvania, tried to pass bogus information about mail-in ballots to CNN reporter Elle Reeve — but she quickly shut him down with a real-time fact check.

During an interview with Reeve, Child said that it was his job as a poll watcher to look for suspicious activity around mail-in ballots, which he said were the cause of fraud in Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential election. John Child:

“In Pennsylvania, there were 1.8 million mail-in ballots that went out, two-and-a-half million come back. There’s a, hello, a question, maybe?”

Skeptical CNN reporter Elle Reeve:

“Are you sure about that?”

Child:

“Yeah, Look it up, sure.”

Elle:

“Can we Google it?”

At this point, John Child started to stammer.

“Uh, Google it, I wouldn’t, yeah, you…” he rambled.

“OK, so the first result is from the AP,” Reeve informed him while looking at her phone.

“AP’s assessment: False. In the weeks before the November 2020 election, more than three million Pennsylvania voters requested vote by mail.”

Johm Child did not back off his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. However, he presented Elle Reeve with materials he’d been given at a recent GOP poll-watcher training session.

“My head was spinning by the end of it! It’s a rabbit hole!”