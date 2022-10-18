Open thread October 18, 2022 Dan Crawford | October 18, 2022 6:28 am Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority
NY Times – Oct 18
A New York Times/Siena College poll found that other problems have seized voters’ focus — even as many do not trust this year’s election results and are open to anti-democratic candidates.
Republicans Gain Edge as Voters Worry About Economy, Times/Siena Poll Finds
NY Times – Oct 17
With elections next month, independents, especially women, are swinging to the G.O.P. despite Democrats’ focus on abortion rights. Disapproval of President Biden seems to be hurting his party.
Numbers…
Likely voters: 45% favor Dems, 49% favor GOP.
By age, among those below 45, Dems are narrowly favored. For those 45-54, GOP is strongly favored (59% to 38%). For those over 65, its tied.
By ethnicity, among whites, 40% favor Dems, 55% favor GOP. Among Hispanics, 60% favor Dems. Amng Blacks, 78% favor Dems.
Buried in these results, one sees that more likely voters disapprove of Joe Biden than they do Trump. Trump: favorable 43%, unfavorable 52%. Biden: favorable 39%, unfavorable 58%.
This is disturbing. Does it reflect the power of memes?
In 2024, likely voters supposedly favor Trump over Biden (45% to 44%).
detailed results