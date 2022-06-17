Open thread June 17, 2022 Dan Crawford | June 17, 2022 7:34 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
In my experience if one understands human behavior and acknowledges reality taking such into public conversation in all honesty will solicit ad hominem responses from conservatives accusing one of being a communist and from liberals of one being a reactionary. Both happened to me on the same day around fifty years ago, which was the most tragically and hilariously ironic day in my life.
Tomorrow I am buying steak and sushi dinner for us and my wife’s sister and brother-in-law, staunch Republicans and Trumpists, but not anti-vaxers at least. They target shoot handguns for fun. Conversation is my preferred form of administering torture.
BTW, I have nothing against target shooting for practice, but am bemused by pleasure shooting. I also have nothing against revolvers and nothing for semiautomatic weapons for private use, albeit Michael Smith made a good point about feral pigs. Live traps is my preferred method of animal control. Further disposition is a matter of taste.