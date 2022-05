Dan Crawford | May 9, 2022 1:32 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Over the past few months, indicators across all timeframes have deteriorated. With increasing interest rates, and another Fed rate hike, that trend continued, and spread to credit conditions in a significant way.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment, and will bring me some lunch money.