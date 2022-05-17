Dan Crawford | May 17, 2022 7:14 am
Replacement theory is fact-based, but the facts have been confused. It has been going on for almost 200 years. Just ask any Cherokee.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Comment *
Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Δ
Replacement theory is fact-based, but the facts have been confused. It has been going on for almost 200 years. Just ask any Cherokee.