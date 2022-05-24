Another Shooting, 14 students, 1 teacher dead

run75441 | May 24, 2022 7:23 pm



14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting

This is like a plague which keeps growing in intensity.

“The suspected shooter, who might have had a pistol and a rifle, was fatally wounded in the law enforcement response. The attack was at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 83 miles west of San Antonio.”

“It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle, then entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle,”

“Weapons promoter” and Governor Abbott said in a news briefing.

It sounds like many children, etc. were also wounded.

They still won’t do anything and neither will SCOTUS.