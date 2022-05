Joel Eissenberg | May 31, 2022 6:36 am



Ammosexual amateurs think a gun gives them superpowers. In reality, trained law enforcement only hit their target ca. 30% of the time on average at close range in an active shooter event. And that’s with training and regular practice. Unless you’re training regularly, you’re not going to protect yourself with a gun, and you’re likely to kill a bystander and/or just make yourself a target.

Don’t believe me? Watch this:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QjZY3WiO9s