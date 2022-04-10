What Politics Am I Missing here?

run75441 | April 10, 2022 7:00 am



One Federal Judge ruled against the Administration using Title 42 to expel families due to Covid. Another Federal Judge said children can not be exempted. A different Federal Judge wanted weekly reports.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas is filing more challenges to the stopping of expulsion. Arizona is also asking for the expulsions to continue.

Advocates for immigrants are asking for expulsion to be stopped due to humanitarian reasons.

Update on Title 42: Brewing Legal Challenge – Texas Impact, Human Migration, March 24, 2022

On March 4, 2022, a federal judge ruled the Biden administration cannot use Title 42 to expel families that are being persecuted. Neither can they be returned to “dangerous situations.”

The court ruling has yet to come into effect, however, the ruling was made to reflect the changing pandemic situation. The judges stated that the health emergency policy reflects a time when vaccines and other health measures were not possible, but now in light of the availability of vaccines the policy provides no perceivable benefit to public health.

Just hours after this ruling, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Biden administration can no longer exempt unaccompanied children from Title 42, a decision made by the administration earlier this year. The ruling is a judicial victory for Republicans and another hit on the Biden’s administration’s immigration policy.

Repubs and Southwest Dems want to maintain Title 42 and the courts are saying Biden Admin can not along with Liberal Dems.