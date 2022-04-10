What Politics Am I Missing here?
One Federal Judge ruled against the Administration using Title 42 to expel families due to Covid. Another Federal Judge said children can not be exempted. A different Federal Judge wanted weekly reports.
Meanwhile, the state of Texas is filing more challenges to the stopping of expulsion. Arizona is also asking for the expulsions to continue.
Advocates for immigrants are asking for expulsion to be stopped due to humanitarian reasons.
Update on Title 42: Brewing Legal Challenge – Texas Impact, Human Migration, March 24, 2022
On March 4, 2022, a federal judge ruled the Biden administration cannot use Title 42 to expel families that are being persecuted. Neither can they be returned to “dangerous situations.”
The court ruling has yet to come into effect, however, the ruling was made to reflect the changing pandemic situation. The judges stated that the health emergency policy reflects a time when vaccines and other health measures were not possible, but now in light of the availability of vaccines the policy provides no perceivable benefit to public health.
Just hours after this ruling, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Biden administration can no longer exempt unaccompanied children from Title 42, a decision made by the administration earlier this year. The ruling is a judicial victory for Republicans and another hit on the Biden’s administration’s immigration policy.
Repubs and Southwest Dems want to maintain Title 42 and the courts are saying Biden Admin can not along with Liberal Dems.
To expect ‘judicial consistency’ in the US is unrealistic, even among federal judges.
All with lifetime appointments, sometimes appointed by Dems, more often by the GOP.
Fifty states, with a broad political spectrum across the country, but more often ‘reactionary’ than ‘progressive’.
A rule that Mrs Fred & I generally follow is to stay in US regions where we are comfortable.
This is a necessity for us, but our travel plans get more restrictive year by year.
Fred:
Simply speaking, you have conflicting courts on Title 42 demanding various solutions. Couple this with political interests demanding one or the other solutions. Add to this, states for Title 42 demanding Biden keep it and courts ruling against 42.
It would appear to me States should be going to court to force the issue. This is a Trump rule
You will never achieve full ‘consistency’ with a governmental system like ours.
Maybe we get ‘partial consistency’, with some luck or determination or patience.
Fred:
When courts conflict, it goes to the next level court either COA or SCOTUS. It is not just left alone as courts conflicting. This is one reason why you have COAs and a SCOTUS.