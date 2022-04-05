Open thread April 5, 2022 Dan Crawford | April 5, 2022 6:14 am Comments (7) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for Supreme Court heads to full Senate with three Republicans saying they will support her
Boston Globe – April 4
Humans are responsible for climate change and humans have the capacity to solve it
Boston Globe – April 4 – Ko Barrett
Ko Barrett is a vice chair of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change
The US Economy Is Booming. So Why Are Economists Worrying About a Recession?
NY Times – April 5
Employers are adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month, and would hire even more people if they could find them. Consumers are spending, businesses are investing, and wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades.
So naturally, economists are warning of a possible recession.
Rapid inflation, soaring oil prices and global instability have led forecasters to sharply lower their estimates of economic growth this year, and to raise their probabilities of an outright contraction. Investors share that concern: The bond market last week flashed a warning signal that has often — though not always — foreshadowed a downturn.
Such predictions may seem confusing when the economy, by many measures, is booming. The United States has regained more than 90 percent of the jobs lost in the early weeks of the pandemic, and employers are continuing to hire at a breakneck pace, adding 431,000 jobs in March alone. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6 percent, barely above the prepandemic level, which was itself a half-century low. …