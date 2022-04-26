Open thread April 26, 2022 Dan Crawford | April 26, 2022 6:55 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII
Boston Globe – April 26
Allies will ‘keep moving heaven and earth’ to supply Ukraine, the U.S. defense chief says
NY Times – April 26
In opening remarks to the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting in Germany on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III told a gathering of defense officials from more than 40 countries that he wanted them to leave with a common understanding of Ukraine’s immediate security requirements.
“We are going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them,” Mr. Austin said.
Speaking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, Mr. Austin said: “We’re all here because of Ukraine’s courage, because of the innocent civilians who have been killed, and because of the suffering that your people still endure.”
The United States gathered allied nations in Germany to discuss accelerating the supply of weapons to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s offensive in the south and east. The meeting came days after Mr. Austin and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made a secretive visit to Kyiv, where they pledged more assistance in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
The meeting in Germany included representatives from Albania, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey, as well as NATO and the European Union. Officials from Germany, the United States and Ukraine sat at the head of the table.