Do We Produce Too Much If We Are Making Corn Into Plastic Bottles?
Outside of agriculture there is a feeling of vast quantities, that farmers produce too much corn, soybeans, cotton, and other monocrops in a habitat destroying, bee killing, rural, backward, government sponsored enterprise that is slowly adding to climate change and environmental destruction. Agriculture is largely reactionary and heavily influenced by capitalism. If the need is there, and the price is right, the crop will be produced.
One of the Three Sisters
Corn, the silage, feed stock, multi-use plastics and sugar crop that has come to dominate the American Midwest. We grow too much, or do we not grow enough? Biofuels are no better for the climate, so we have to cast that aside, so why corn for fuel? The ethanol derived is often much cheaper than gasoline and can be substituted or blended as most gas is in order to drop the price at the pump for the average American.
Current spot price indicates that at $2.50 a gallon, when blended with gas, would make fuel more affordable. Now, corn crop is highly dependent upon yield. One thing I can say is that the ethanol plants are highly efficient with their process, corn goes in, fuel goes out and the waste is blended into cattle feed. We can also infer that plastics made from corn will also be cheaper due to the price per barrel of oil derived plastics are higher. Corn derived plastics are called Polylactic Acid, or PLAs for short, and this table sums up the cost per gram of each poly resin currently on the market.
Corn plastics, at $0.03 per gram are about comparable with oil derived plastics such as poly ethylene and nylon. Now, PLA has some different qualities than oil derived plastics, so the uses are limited to plastics bottles which are abhorrent, and other low pressure, low heat applications. Bring back glass bottles for all.
Corn also is a principal ingredient in silage, and a vast majority of the corn we grow goes into sustaining the herds of beef, pork, and poultry that we keep to feed protein to the population. The vast majority of silage is fed to bovine ruminants to produce milk and meat, principally during winter when forage is at its lowest.
Corn sugar is also a huge industry. Corn sugar as a monosaccharide is easier for yeast to ferment, hence moonshine, Budweiser beer, etc. Corn also has a larger growing range than sugar cane. Cane sugar is a tropical plant that grows mostly further south than corn. Texas and Florida can successfully pull off a sugar cane crop, however, a corn crop realizes a better yield, and the fructose is sweeter than cane sugar (sucrose). Relative sweetness in products allows them to put less in to achieve the desired flavor profile.
Corn derived fructose allows for sweeteners to be grown in higher latitudes and also in abundance to make the historical price of sugar decline into something obtainable for the average family.
The Second Sister
Olive oil is, without a doubt, the most expensive oil you can buy. The science of whether it is better to consume, well, let the buyer sort that out. Corn can also be used for oil, but today, most vegetable oil is from crushed soybeans. Soy oil can also be used as fuel, as the Biden Administration, among others has sought to make a push for. There is also sunflower oil, safflower oil, canola, avocado, and peanut oils. But its stands true that the cheapest cooking oils are vegetable oils and are soy based. Soy oils have always been widely used, however palm oil still holds the record, unfortunately. Palm is a messy business that involves Indonesian rainforest burns to plant palm orchards to provide to the cooking oils markets.
Soy is also included in the silage to feed to the beef, pork, and poultry industries. Soy is also a highly consumed protein product as well. Think, edamame, tofu, etc. The beans themselves make a nice curd, or can be fermented and salted to make a host of things. Soy is as versatile as corn if not more so. Corn milk still isn’t a thing. Yet.
Soy beans, post crush and oils extracted, are also thrown into livestock feed. The proteins are essential to everything from dog food to chicken feed. Waste materials still have value.
You can’t eat that.
Cotton is one of those rare crops that we grow large amounts of that are not for food. We grow a lot of cotton, whole swaths of Texas and Mississippi planted with cotton each year for textiles, in addition to cotton seed oils that mirror the same chemical and energy density as diesel. Cotton and wool are the original fibers from antiquity. An increase in cotton farming would threaten the nylon and poly fibers that are currently cheaper than the natural alternative. Cotton jeans are just that much better in my opinion. Cotton is also compostable and does not increase the amount of micro plastics now being identified… everywhere.
There are multiple other agricultural products that we grow worldwide that are beneficial, wheat, grains, many, many more that are for human consumption that feed into the social energy. These few discussed are the most widely used and in various applications for both social energy and mechanical. We should honestly consider growing more. The more oils, fibers, fuel we can get from above the ground will allow us to slow down the pumping from beneath the ground.
“…Bring back glass bottles for all…”
[Amen, Brother Mike. That said though, I am not thinking that fiberglass shirts would be all that comfy. Back when I was still a “working stiff” in an air conditioned office building (a large system data center no less – brr), then I was a natural fiber snob, mostly cotton but some silk and linen both pure and in cotton blends with wool jackets in winter and natural fiber blends mostly for the warmer months. None of that works for me outside in retirement cleaning our pool and maintaining my yard. The combination of breathable, moisture wicking, durability in nylon and poly makes them my summertime must haves here in the hot humid SE US.
From what I have seen on the subject, then it is mostly plastic bottles rather than plastic cloths that end up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.]
Glass bottles are a must, cardboard containers for dry goods. I’ve tried the poly blends for outdoor working shirts and I hate them. I go with the standard wrangler pearl snap button downs like my grandfather donned. At 100% cotton it’s pretty much the only thing that moves and breathes well that has great coverage and comfort in the Texas heat.
You are correct, most plastic ocean bobbers tend to be plastic bottles and jugs. But PFAs and forever plastics coming off of rain proofed clothing and nylon fiber is scary. Go check out the John Oliver piece on Teflon. Cast iron is having a hayday now.
Michael,
Thanks.
All work is not created equal. Your work is more like actual work, but my summer work – not so much. Our pool is enclosed with a privacy fence and surrounded by a stamped concrete deck. It is in a low area south of our house on the knoll above. So, most of the wind is blocked, but most of the sun is not shaded until late in the day. It gets hot. Sweat runs off me profusely during the summer months when I am skimming and vacuuming the pool. However, I do not need durability for that work, just wicking and breathing and low water absorption along with quick drying. My choice for that is Columbia Tamiami polyester long sleeve, which is only SPF 30 – nearly sheer. I used to go shirtless, but then my first melanoma changed that. I don’t even wear short sleeves now. For everything else in summer, then I wear Columbia Bahama PFG shirts, which is SPF 50. Pants are Columbia nylon for pool and Duluth nylon for yard. All that said in defense of synthetic fibers, then I still must agree with you that I hate them too. However, I switched to synthetics from poplin and chambray in the 80’s because of my growing interest in canoeing, which is wet work. Back then I could only find nylon clothes at Sportif, a west coast outlet for sailing enthusiasts. Since then they caught on everywhere that fishermen shop. Chambray is fine for farm work, but most poplin is not durable enough – same as any lightweight nylon or poly.
Today I am busting out a section of cobblestone masonry edging that borders the bottom of my driveway by our garage to allow me to pull my 18 foot landscaping trailer all around our house. Shirt and pants for that are DeLuth firehose cotton, but the base layer is still poly. It is 39F outside now, so no sweat. If I could find a functional and durable blend of wool and cotton LJs then I would have them, but they have gotten rare over these last forty years.
Actually it was a wool and silk blend that I used forty years ago.
Which is not to say that plastic particles in everything that we eat and drink is a good thing, but rather unlikely to be the solution to the human penchant for self-destruction. We have climate change for that, but not to dismiss thermonuclear war as a recurrent front-runner. So, is nuclear winter the ultimate solution for global warming :<)
33,000+ things that can be done with hemp …