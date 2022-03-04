Open thread March 4, 2022 Dan Crawford | March 4, 2022 6:40 am Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/03/russia-oil-and-gas-analysts-fear-the-west-may-soon-hit-energy-exports.html
A Russian oil and gas embargo is in the cards. And analysts warn it will have huge consequencesPublished Thu, Mar 3 20226:57 AM ESTUpdated Thu, Mar 3 20226:46 PM EST Key Points
It may only be a matter of time before the U.S. and Western allies impose full sanctions on Russia’s energy exports, analysts say, warning that such a move would have seismic repercussions for oil and gas markets and the world economy.
It comes as Russia’s onslaught on key Ukrainian cities enters its second week, with fighting raging in the north, east and south of the country.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion have so far been carefully constructed to avoid directly hitting the country’s energy exports, although there are already signs the measures are inadvertently prompting banks and traders to shun Russian crude.
Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.
The U.S. has said that sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas flows are “certainly on the table,” but that going after exports now could be counterproductive in terms of raising global energy prices.
Nonetheless, there have been calls for Western governments to ratchet up measures targeting Russia’s economy and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on foreign governments to impose a “full embargo” on Russian oil and gas.
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, said the market is already starting to believe that Russia’s oil exports will be sanctioned…
{ continued at above link }
February’s jobs report shows a gain of 678,000
NY Times – March 4
Why Washington is worried about cornering Putin.
NY Times – March 4
Washington’s Newest Worry: The Dangers of Cornering Putin