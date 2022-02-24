Vladimir V. Putin Loses His Mind And Becomes A War Criminal
Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has just announced a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify the Ukrainian government” so as to halt the supposed “genocide” being committed against Russian speakers in Ukraine. There is not a shred of justification for any of this. The extreme nationalist fascist groups in Ukraine do not support and are not part of the current Ukrainian government, whose leader is half Jewish. There has been a low level war between the Ukrainian government and the separatist republics in the east, now officially recognized by the Putin government, with 14,000 dead on both sides. But recently the Ukrainian military has not even been responding to the heightened rate of shelling coming out of the republics. Putin has also complained of a supposed move of Ukraine to join NATO, but no such move has been going on at all.
This is pure and unadulterated aggression without a shred of justification. Reportedly missiles are now striking Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. This is more than just a war to defend the republics in the East. Putin has lost his mind.
I shall note one lie he made last night, one he has made previously, with it central to this invasion, with me now hearing on TV that “tanks are now rolling across the border” not far from Kharkiv. Putin claimed the night before last that “Russia created Ukraine,” with this being done by “Lenin and the Bolsheviks.” But in 1917 a Ukrainian Peoples’ Republic, which in 1918 declared its independence from Russia. It survived for two years until Poland conquered its western portion and Lenin’s Russia conquered the central and eastern parts. When Lenin established the Ukrainian SSR a few years later, it was formed out of a portion of what had been an already existing independent Ukrainian nation.
Barkley Rosser
Collaboration in German-occupied Ukraine
(Wikipedia) Collaboration with Nazi Germany in German-occupied Ukraine took place during the occupation of what is now Ukraine by Nazi Germany in World War II. The new territorial divisions included District of Galicia and Reichskommissariat Ukraine …
(It’s plausible that Putin’s Nazi rhetoric is to energize his own base. Russians retain considerable anti-Nazi sentiment from WW2 experiences. And although millions of Ukrainians joined the Red Army to fight Hitler’s Third Reich, many were collaborators, not being huge Stalin fans,)
(Under Stalin) As part of the wider Soviet famine of 1932–1933 which affected the major grain-producing areas of the country, millions of inhabitants of Ukraine, the majority of whom were ethnic Ukrainians, died of starvation in a peacetime catastrophe unprecedented in the history of Ukraine. … (Wikipedia)
So Putin drums up support against would-be enemies in Ukraine.)
Russian celebrities denounce the military operation
NY Times – Feb 24
on the theory that if you’ve seen one airstrike on a civilian population, you’ve seen them all…
NY Times: The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that its forces had destroyed more than 70 military targets in Ukraine, including 11 airfields, three command points and a naval base. Russian forces also downed one helicopter and four Bayraktar TB2 drones, said Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the ministry’s spokesman, speaking from Moscow. …
(Putin has urged Ukrainian military to desert, essentially. He has also said that cities & civilians have nothing to fear from Russian forces. More realistically, military targets will be attacked first, cities will be secured somewhat later.)