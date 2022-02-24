Vladimir V. Putin Loses His Mind And Becomes A War Criminal

Barkley Rosser | February 24, 2022 10:11 am



Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has just announced a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify the Ukrainian government” so as to halt the supposed “genocide” being committed against Russian speakers in Ukraine. There is not a shred of justification for any of this. The extreme nationalist fascist groups in Ukraine do not support and are not part of the current Ukrainian government, whose leader is half Jewish. There has been a low level war between the Ukrainian government and the separatist republics in the east, now officially recognized by the Putin government, with 14,000 dead on both sides. But recently the Ukrainian military has not even been responding to the heightened rate of shelling coming out of the republics. Putin has also complained of a supposed move of Ukraine to join NATO, but no such move has been going on at all.

This is pure and unadulterated aggression without a shred of justification. Reportedly missiles are now striking Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv. This is more than just a war to defend the republics in the East. Putin has lost his mind.

I shall note one lie he made last night, one he has made previously, with it central to this invasion, with me now hearing on TV that “tanks are now rolling across the border” not far from Kharkiv. Putin claimed the night before last that “Russia created Ukraine,” with this being done by “Lenin and the Bolsheviks.” But in 1917 a Ukrainian Peoples’ Republic, which in 1918 declared its independence from Russia. It survived for two years until Poland conquered its western portion and Lenin’s Russia conquered the central and eastern parts. When Lenin established the Ukrainian SSR a few years later, it was formed out of a portion of what had been an already existing independent Ukrainian nation.

Barkley Rosser