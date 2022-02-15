Our relationship with water

Dan Crawford | February 15, 2022 8:08 am



The Western U.S. and northern Mexico are experiencing their driest period in at least 1,200 years, according to the new study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The last comparable — though not as severe — multidecade megadrought occurred in the 1500s, when the West was still largely inhabited by Native American tribes.

NPR reminds us that there is still a significant drought happening in large parts of the US in its reporting on water supplies and use, weather and climate change.