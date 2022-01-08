Yes, the CDC Can Change Its Mind
Prof. Joel Eissenberg, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Geneticist
The Nobel Laureate economist Paul Samuelson famously acknowledged in a Meet the Press interview:
“Well when events change, I change my mind. What do you do?”
This observation applies to the advice from medical authorities such as the CDC and WHO during the COVID pandemic. Some members of the public are fond of pillorying these agencies for having published different guidelines at different times, as though health officials are in the business of issuing ex cathedra dogma rather than responding to incomplete and ambiguous information. Science doesn’t deal in proof, it deals with the weight of evidence. A scientific hypothesis is one that is capable of being tested and falsified by experiment.
I get it. I used to teach problem-based learning to first year medical students, and they often struggled with what to do with incomplete and ambiguous information, which is what physicians in clinics do every day. Sometimes, one cannot wait for all the tests to be completed and all the data analyzed before taking some action. With new evidence, a change in action is sometimes warranted.
Thanks to COVID, the curtain on research and discovery has been pulled away and the omniscient Oz is revealed to be a mere mortal doing their best with the resources at hand. So when new and better data appear, it is right and responsible to examine previous advice in light of those data. This happens all the time, even if most people don’t see it. As the virus and our understanding of its epidemiology changes, the guidance changes.
So rather than prating at the CDC for evolving standards in light of new data as though discovering that papal bull was found to be papal bull****, celebrate the fact that science is self-correcting and, overall, moves towards better understanding.
To paraphrase MLK:
“the arc of the scientific universe is long, but it bends toward truth.”
Is this anything
What do we know about ‘flurona?’
… flurona is a coinfection of the flu and coronavirus. Similar cases have been reported since early 2020, when the pandemic first took hold. …
… Cases have been reported in several states throughout the United States, including in California, Texas, and Kansas. Other countries, among them Brazil, Hungary, and Spain have also confirmed instances of the coinfection. …
… The CDC expects both the flu virus and the coronavirus to spread throughout this winter. Flu activity in the United States is already increasing, following a period where it did not circulate as much as usual. Massachusetts recently recorded the highest activity of the flu since April 2020.
Coronavirus safety measures that were previously put in place to stem its spread, including stay-at-home orders and school closures, have also been relaxed nationwide, which may additionally “result in an increase in flu activity,” according to the CDC.
“These prevention measures likely contributed to reduced numbers of hospitalizations for both” flu and coronavirus, according to the CDC. “Without these prevention measures in place, annual rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations would likely have been much higher than those for flu during typical flu seasons.”
Fewer people are also receiving their flu shot compared to previous years, and a sizable portion of the country is not yet fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. This comes at a time when COVID cases are spiking nationwide, which has largely been attributed to the emergence of Omicron. …
… “The reason we haven’t talked about it much is that it’s not been clinically a challenge yet,” Dr. Jonathan D. Grein, an infectious disease physician and the director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, told the New York Times. “We anticipate that as flu becomes more prevalent, we will see more coinfections.” …
@Dobbs,
I saw that recently. Doesn’t surprise me. Both flu and coronavirus are highly contagious and peak during winter months where people spend more times indoors.
Can You Get the Flu and Covid at the Same Time?
NY Times – Jan 7
Forgive me, but the CDC from the beginning of the coronavirus genetic decoding to the resent has continually turned away from the experience of several important other countries. For instance, China decoded the coronavirus genome in about 7 days and immediately developed testing primers for the virus. The testing primers and code were given to WHO. However, the CDC spent more than 2 months before finally developing a test. Testing primers were available from WHO, Germany, Korea and, of course, China.
China made it immediately clear that age was a risk factor, but in the US nursing homes were often used for treating coronavirus patients. The CDC made a point of not learning from the Chinese experience…
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-08/Chinese-mainland-records-159-confirmed-COVID-19-cases-16EeUaMiONG/index.html
January 8, 2022
Chinese mainland reports 159 new COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland recorded 159 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 95 linked to local transmissions and 64 from overseas, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.
A total of 52 new asymptomatic cases were also recorded, and 661 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.
Confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland now total 103,454, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636 since January last year.
Chinese mainland new locally transmitted cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-08/Chinese-mainland-records-159-confirmed-COVID-19-cases-16EeUaMiONG/img/7a5c4f607a6b4027891de385bb2e7a56/7a5c4f607a6b4027891de385bb2e7a56.jpeg
Chinese mainland new imported cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-08/Chinese-mainland-records-159-confirmed-COVID-19-cases-16EeUaMiONG/img/1ba8d36eb66543fab9e54fe9955c8c1e/1ba8d36eb66543fab9e54fe9955c8c1e.jpeg
Chinese mainland new asymptomatic cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-08/Chinese-mainland-records-159-confirmed-COVID-19-cases-16EeUaMiONG/img/1cfcf56b10bd4b0e9006ab45b126b244/1cfcf56b10bd4b0e9006ab45b126b244.jpeg
January 7, 2022
Coronavirus
United States
Cases ( 60,464,426)
Deaths ( 858,346)
Deaths per million ( 2,570)
China
Cases ( 103,295)
Deaths ( 4,636)
Deaths per million ( 3)
@ltr,
The Trump Administration certainly blinded the CDC, so that the information they acted on (and were allowed to act on) was more limited than the universe of data. That said, do you recall how the sequence information issue you highlighted impacted CDC advice on masking, social distancing, hand washing, surface cleaning and air handling? If so, I’m happy to be educated.