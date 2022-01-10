Weekly Indicators for January 3 – 7 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 10, 2022 6:34 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Surprisingly, Omicron has not had any wide impact on the coincident data – at least not yet.

On the other hand, the long leading forecast has become weaker, as interest rates have moved in the wrong direction.

