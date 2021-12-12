Weekly Indicators for December 6 – 10 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
While stock prices made a new record yesterday, the more significant change this week was that Omicron most likely has already put a dent in peoples’ dining plans, as restaurant reservations declined significantly.
Also, the weekly measure of consumer spending continues to be strong, even though real wages have declined in recent months.
As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and will bring me my lunch money for the coming week.
