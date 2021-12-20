Weekly Indicators for December 13 – 17 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | December 20, 2021 10:33 am



by New Deal democrat

[Brief programming note: this coming week will only see existing home sales on Wednesday, and new home sales plus jobless claims on Thursday. In other words – don’t be surprised if I take a couple of days off. Omicron permitting]

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While the large majority of the strictly economic data continues positive in all time frames, it can be trumped at a moment’s notice by Omicron.

I expect the comments on this week’s post at that site to be “interesting,” but not in an intellectually challenging way, if you catch my drift and I think you do.

In any event, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual economic moment and pay for my postage to send out all my Christmas gifts.